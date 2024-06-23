Help support a J6ers college fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,871
Campaign funds will be received by Jeramiah Caplinger
My name is Jeramiah Caplinger and I am attempting to raise money for a skilled trade college. Being a J6er has made life, more difficult to say the least. Combined with the high costs of everything college, even for a college like this is expensive. I would humbly ask for any help possible. A simple dollar would be helpful. I'm not good at asking for help, so this was very hard for me to bring myself to do. This will help me improve myself educationally we're I can better provide for my family and hopefully increase our family size. Thank you for taking the time to consider this. God Bless All who donate and those who donate prayers, it all helps.
May God bless you and your family and may he grace you with wisdom and for fortitude to assure your educational success.
God Bless you ! Happy Birthday
God bless Jeramiah
The very best for you and your family!!
God bless you and your family.
Jeramiah, you are a good man, I am sorry that you have had to go through all this BS. God Bless you and your beautiful family. Stay strong, and hold on to your faith, and beliefs. God is good and he will bless you tremendously.
God help us
Guardian angels all around you.
You are not alone
Our God of the bible says "You are never alone" and I know that to be true. Am proud that you are working at picking up the pieces and getting on with life. I hope you take God with you on this journey and he will bless your family. Prayers are flying up for you. p.s. There will be a rainbow at the end.
Good luck & Gob bless you brother!
