Help support a J6ers college fund

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $3,871

Campaign created by Jeramiah Caplinger

Campaign funds will be received by Jeramiah Caplinger

My name is Jeramiah Caplinger and I am attempting to raise money for a skilled trade college. Being a J6er has made life, more difficult to say the least. Combined with the high costs of everything college, even for a college like this is expensive. I would humbly ask for any help possible. A simple dollar would be helpful. I'm not good at asking for help, so this was very hard for me to bring myself to do. This will help me improve myself educationally we're I can better provide for my family and hopefully increase our family size. Thank you for taking the time to consider this.  God Bless All who donate and those who donate prayers, it all helps.

Recent Donations
David Pinder
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you and your family and may he grace you with wisdom and for fortitude to assure your educational success.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless you ! Happy Birthday

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

jwtsr
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gaston Llaca
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless Jeramiah

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

John Cononie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The very best for you and your family!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Debra Tash
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

CA PATRIOT
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeramiah, you are a good man, I am sorry that you have had to go through all this BS. God Bless you and your beautiful family. Stay strong, and hold on to your faith, and beliefs. God is good and he will bless you tremendously.

Bob
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God help us

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Guardian angels all around you.

Ray
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

You are not alone

judy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our God of the bible says "You are never alone" and I know that to be true. Am proud that you are working at picking up the pieces and getting on with life. I hope you take God with you on this journey and he will bless your family. Prayers are flying up for you. p.s. There will be a rainbow at the end.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck & Gob bless you brother!

