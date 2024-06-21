- Practice pen accident:

Ryder Ranger Redfeairn was breakaway roping calves this past weekend when he had the misfortune of coming off his horse into the top rail of the fence. He suffered from a shattered C4 vertebrate and a broken tail bone as well as a few other injuries. Luckily, he did not sever his spinal cord, but did do some damage to it. Ryder was airlifted to Kern Medical Center where they observed him and decided to send him to UCLA medical center. Ryder will be residing down there, hopefully for a short period of time, but we won't know exactly how long. The good thing for Ryder is that he is young and determined and he has his loving supportive family by his side. He could surely use EVERYONE'S support and positive outlook on life to help him get through this. Most of us in life have not gone through anything like this nor will we, especially at the age of 15 and ¾ years young.

Ryder is a fun-loving kid looking forward to getting his driver’s license, hanging out with the boys, going to Circle N (Friday Night Lights) and just being social with everyone he encounters. Ryder claims to be the most liked, smartest, strongest, toughest and soon to be the BEST Redfeairn driver! Not a hard high bar set on the last one!

Ryder went from not feeling anything below his neck to having feeling all the way down to his feet in about 4 days, as well as breaking the fever he had. All very good signs as well as starting to feel pain on days 4 and 5.

Ryder is currently surrounded by his loving parents and loving family members. Let’s keep Ryder Ranger Redfeairn in our prayers on this new chapter in his life I call “The Times!” Ryder's mother, Candra, is staying there full time while Mike, Ryder’s father, is driving back and forth during the week to take care of the family business, R5 Electric.

I am sure there is more that I am missing, but the bottom line is Ryder is going to need some help and the Redfeairn Family is the most helping family I have ever met. If you know you know! Please spread the word and help Ryder!

