Supporting Eldon Neudorf and Sons

This fundraising initiative is being set up to support Eldon Neudorf and his three sons Jett, Augustine and Cooper. Eldon’s wife Helen started having seizures on May 26th 2024 with no prior health issues. Helen battled constant seizures for 10 weeks. Even with world class doctors reviewing her case they were unable to identify and cure her ailment. Helen went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 4th, 2024. Funds raised will be used towards supporting Eldon, his boys, and the family support team as Eldon adjusts to life as a single parent. There are many costs associated with the funeral, living expenses, and childcare that are needed and we thank you all for your love, support and prayers.