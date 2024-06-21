Supporting Eldon Neudorf and Sons

Campaign Image
This fundraising initiative is being set up to support Eldon Neudorf and his three sons Jett, Augustine and Cooper. Eldon’s wife Helen started having seizures on May 26th 2024 with no prior health issues. Helen battled constant seizures for 10 weeks. Even with world class doctors reviewing her case they were unable to identify and cure her ailment. Helen went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 4th, 2024. Funds raised will be used towards supporting Eldon, his boys, and the family support team as Eldon adjusts to life as a single parent. There are many costs associated with the funeral, living expenses, and childcare that are needed and we thank you all for your love, support and prayers. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 540.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Danita Lichti
$ 150.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
4 months ago

May the LORD guide you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
4 months ago

Our prayers are with you during this difficult time

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Thoughts and prayers are with your whole family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

God's blessing, peace and comfort be with you 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

We are praying for your family (Psalm 23). God has a plan for your good and His glory. God bless,

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anna Berg
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Sending love and Prayers for healing ❤️‍🩹 the family and also that They will now that God‘s presence is on them even in the midst of the new normal adventure, May the Lord send the right people to walk with them side-by-side is the journey goes on. Blessings.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

It is well. The Lord is your comfort and strength!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Sending our deepest condolences to the family for their loss. May the Lord give peace and strength in this difficult time!

  • Pray for strength and Gods peace for Eldon as he grieves the loss of Helen.
  • Pray for comfort and peace for Jett, Augustine and Cooper.
  • Pray for strength for the surrounding family that are supporting Eldon and the boys.
  • Pray for both the Neudorf, and the Entz families as they grieve the loss of Helen.

