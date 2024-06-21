Supporting Eldon Neudorf and Sons

Raised:
CAD $36,298
Campaign funds will be received by Eldon Neudorf
This fundraising initiative is being set up to support Eldon Neudorf and his three sons Jett, Augustine and Cooper. Eldon’s wife Helen started having seizures on May 26th 2024 with no prior health issues. Helen battled constant seizures for 10 weeks. Even with world class doctors reviewing her case they were unable to identify and cure her ailment. Helen went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 4th, 2024. Funds raised will be used towards supporting Eldon, his boys, and the family support team as Eldon adjusts to life as a single parent. There are many costs associated with the funeral, living expenses, and childcare that are needed and we thank you all for your love, support and prayers.
May the LORD guide you.
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time
Thoughts and prayers are with your whole family.
God's blessing, peace and comfort be with you 🙏
We are praying for your family (Psalm 23). God has a plan for your good and His glory. God bless,
Sending love and Prayers for healing ❤️🩹 the family and also that They will now that God‘s presence is on them even in the midst of the new normal adventure, May the Lord send the right people to walk with them side-by-side is the journey goes on. Blessings.
It is well. The Lord is your comfort and strength!
❤️
Sending our deepest condolences to the family for their loss. May the Lord give peace and strength in this difficult time!
