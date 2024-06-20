Final Expense for our son

Kwin suffered a devastating illness that was not able to be treated successfully,, he was in ICU and ended up with total Organ failure a week after his 27th birthday. As he was already on dialysis he did not have a job or any insurance. He had previously had a kidney transplant and was told it would not last long as it was from a cadaver. So he was back on the transplant list to receive another kidney. He contracted pneumonia, which led to Sepsis and then triggered a very rare disease called HLH. Most of the time it is fatal, they do not know much of it and hard to treat. The hospital consulted with doctors all over and were unable to be able to help him and the family had to make the devastating decision to turn the machines off that were keeping him alive. In all of this and all the organ failure he did have cognition and he was able to see his loved ones and respond with his eyes to them. So he was able to see his beautiful daughter and his family. He left behind a 2.5 year old daughter, that will end up being adopted into a wonderful family. As this was such an unexpected scenario, the family is devastated and unable to cover cremation expenses, as the funeral home wants the whole amount up front. We would like to ask for any help one could give so we can lay him to rest. Bless all of you and remember to tell your loved ones every time your feelings , as tomorrow is not promised!