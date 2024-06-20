Financial Help

My name is Suzanne Coates,(Suzimarieann on Truth) I am a widow and I’ve been having a difficult time making ends meet, even working full-time, and an additional part time job, especially when extra things come up that are beyond my basic needs.

I’m a hard worker and I hate asking for help, but the last year has been a huge challenge as repairs and bills increase.



Late last year, I used a fundraiser to help me raise funds. So many gracious people donated and helped me do the greater part of the repairs and to catch up on bills that had fallen behind. Everything cost me more than what I estimated but so much was accomplished.



I currently have two daunting hurdles to over come and there is just no way I can do these on my income. They are becoming increasingly necessary to handle.



1)My septic system is shot and needs to be replaced as soon as possible. This is a large expense and will cost approximately $11,000

2)I was left with past taxes owed to the IRS after my husband passed away. I am tormented with fear if my monthly bill gets behind and for my own health I need to get this paid and move on. I owe $13,800 to the IRS. My high monthly payment is continuously putting me behind on making my mortgage payment. I keep praying to God that I can get this paid off

I would be overwhelmed with gratefulness, if you could help me get me closer to getting these two critical issues taken care of.



Thank you for your help and God bless you always and forever! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Love and hugs to you all ❤️

















