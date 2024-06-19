Sonnets from the Psalms Volume II Publishing Cost

Dear friends -

As you know, God blessed me in an unusual way last November for allowing me to publish my first book of poetry, "Sonnets from the Psalms, Volume I". As of this posting, the book has already sold over ONE-HUNDRED COPIES!! I cannot express to you-all how eternally grateful I am for this show of support, and how much it means to me.

This summer, I have begun the process of publishing the second volume from this collection. "Sonnets from the Psalms, Volume II" features poetic renditions of [a majority of] the second half of the Book of Psalms [Psalms 76-150]. As with Volume I, these poems are in the form of English-language sonnets. As is also the case with Volume I, this volume features 24 FANTASTIC illustrations by my friend and colleague, Dr. Roger Byrd.

The publishing costs for this volume is relatively hefty. Due to a number of unforeseen expenses, I am asking for your help to get this book on the market. Any donation would be more than greatly appreciated, and will help me to defray the cost of publication.

Please pray about what you feel you might donate for this project; if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask me.

I attach to this campaign one of the images featured in this second volume. It is based on a verse from Psalm 100 - "We are His people, and the sheep of His pasture"