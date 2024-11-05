Please help me get home again

I’m not going to have enough to repair the house fire damage as I’ve been living on the piddly amount State Farm coughed up and widow benefits are pathetic.

Thanks to material costs quadrupled and ridiculously expensive code upgrades eating up the money, I’ll be lucky to move into a bare house with a tiny shower instead of the real bathroom I used to have

Having to pay off his “ dementia debts”, car repairs, utilities etc from the settlement plus paying for health care and meds because he cut off my benefits and Medicaid is useless.

The dogs get taken care of and I struggle on what’s left after that.

I won’t have enough left to pay anyone for soot and mold remediation or hauling out ruined stuff

I’ll have to do it all by my feeble self

All out of hope and almost out of time.

Please help us.








