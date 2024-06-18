Supporting Thor my Service Dod

Thor is my Service Dog and he is four years old. He was purchases in Ohio four years ago June 10, 2020. He provides me a calming sensation when I am stressed. He has developed a Hereditary Cataract in his left eye and has an 80% chance of development of a hereditary cataract developing in his right. We are waiting till August 2024 to see if this happens to him. He accompanies me everywhere : Church, Stores, Restaurants, my Doctors, so he's with me about 90% of my day. He has in the past four years become my consist companion. Lost my wife Mary in 2020 and wanted to have a dog to be with me 24/7 and God sent me Thor he"s a Bichon poo and weights 13.2 pounds. The surgery will cost between $3500.00 to $ 5550,00. I am on a fixed income and can not afford his surgery. He is too young to be left to Blind at this age of four. Any help from anyone will be greatly appreciated. God Bless One and All!