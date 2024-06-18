Campaign Image

Support for Patti Davison

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $11,300

Patti needs our support!

On the morning of May 6, 2024, Patti started experiencing blurred vision, loss of balance and confusion. 

She went to the Clinic and was transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center due to her symptoms and extremely high blood pressure. Patti underwent a series of tests which revealed she was suffering from a stroke along with a very large brain aneurysm and an emergency surgery was performed to treat the aneurysm. Testing also revealed multiple previous strokes. 

Patti has been unable to return to work and no longer has an income because of this medical crisis.

All your love and prayers are needed and any financial contributions will help with her medical and living expenses. Thank you so much for your support!



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
3 months ago

Alex Sari and his family helped me! Passing it forward. Sending prayers your way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 220.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Jill
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Thinking of you often and praying for better days ahead! Love you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Carrying you with so much love & prayers, dear Patti.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you Patti! Stay strong and get better soon. Continuing to remember you with love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Many prayers, Patti, for a return of healthful days ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Hoping for a successful recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for you Patti

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Many prayers for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

