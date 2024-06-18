Support for Patti Davison

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $11,300
Campaign funds will be received by Patricia Davison
Patti needs our support!
On the morning of May 6, 2024, Patti started experiencing blurred vision, loss of balance and confusion.
She went to the Clinic and was transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center due to her symptoms and extremely high blood pressure. Patti underwent a series of tests which revealed she was suffering from a stroke along with a very large brain aneurysm and an emergency surgery was performed to treat the aneurysm. Testing also revealed multiple previous strokes.
Patti has been unable to return to work and no longer has an income because of this medical crisis.
All your love and prayers are needed and any financial contributions will help with her medical and living expenses. Thank you so much for your support!
Alex Sari and his family helped me! Passing it forward. Sending prayers your way.
Thinking of you often and praying for better days ahead! Love you!!
Carrying you with so much love & prayers, dear Patti.
We love you Patti! Stay strong and get better soon. Continuing to remember you with love and prayers!
Many prayers, Patti, for a return of healthful days ahead.
Hoping for a successful recovery
Prayers for you Patti
Many prayers for a speedy recovery.
