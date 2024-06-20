Fairview United is a group of residents residing in the small country town of Fairview, Texas. The community currently lives harmoniously amongst multiple faiths, and prides itself on being welcoming to all forms of worship.



Unfortunately, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is continuing to aggressively pursue building a tall temple in a location that does not comply with the Town of Fairview's Residential (RE-1) zoning laws.



Originally the LDS applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to build a 173’ 8” tall temple (65’ building with a 108’8” steeple/spire), 45,375 square foot temple as close as 500 feet from homes in Residential (RE-1) zoning.



Today, the LDS have modified their plans and are continuing to aggressively pursue building a tall temple that will be 120’ feet tall, which is still 52’ too big (or 76% larger) than what is allowed in that location per Town Zoning Ordinances. The LDS already benefits from the most favorable zoning exception for height in the Town with its existing Meeting House.



The scope and scale of both proposals are not only in direct violation of existing residential ordinances and precedents; they dwarf every other structure built in the district and ultimately demonstrate a lack of respect for the neighborhood. Despite pleas for neighborly negotiation, the Town and residents have faced repeated threats of a lawsuit by the LDS attorneys, going so far as to state that a lawsuit could “bankrupt the town,” creating a David and Goliath dynamic for our small Town.



Through recent mediation, our Town Council shared with the community that a non-binding agreement had been reached, which is for a 120’ tall temple, but still not in compliance with the Town Zoning Ordinances. The Fairview Planning & Zoning Commission and the Town Council have carefully crafted their zoning ordinances. RE-1 zoning regulations were implemented to protect the nearby residential properties from such intrusive developments, ensuring that buildings within these zones do not exceed certain structure height, lighting, and utilization, maintaining the character and tranquility of our neighborhoods.



If this project is allowed to proceed, it will set a dangerous precedent for future developments in Fairview, jeopardizing our dark skies ordinance, the nocturnal environment, and local wildlife. Allowing the original CUP or a 120’ tall CUP will convey that any entity can disregard our zoning laws. Fairview residents understand the importance of places for religious worship; however, they must comply with the Town’s zoning codes and ordinances.

Fairview residents have banded together in a grassroots effort to urge the Town Council to uphold its commitment to its residents by enforcing existing zoning laws. The residents are committed to protecting the Town for themselves and future generations, who have the right to enjoy their homes without intrusive megastructures destroying the peace and tranquility of the Town.



