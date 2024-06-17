Supporting the Malenda Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $775
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Malenda
1 and 1/2 years ago I lost my job. The company I was working for went back on their promises (verbal, not contractuall) and I lost my home and life savings. We sold most of our belongings and moved in with Mark's parents. We are in the process of declaring bankruptcy to clean up this mess but it has left us without furniture ,appliances and monies even to pay 1st and last months rent. I also had a stroke at 54. I can no longer can even sign my name, so i can not return to my well paying career in the medical field and need to reinvent my self in the work place. Julie just had full open heart surgery and has not been able to teach for the past year and worked in much lower paying positions So, we both have major medical issues and very little money coming in, with no sight of a solution to our finances in the immediate future.
Mark,Julie , Luke, Joseph and Cadence...we pray for your daily. We pray you all heal physically and financially. Hugs, love and prayers!
Prayers for you all.
Keeping you guys in my prayers - Ken
