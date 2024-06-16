Mission Uganda

Support Mayuge Children's Hope Ministry in Uganda

Dear Friends,



I am launching this campaign to raise funds for a cause very close to my heart: Mayuge Children's Hope Ministry in Uganda. This orphanage is home to many children who are in desperate need of basic necessities such as food, clothing, school supplies, and shelter. These beautiful children, full of potential and dreams, are living in difficult circumstances, and I have personally supported them with what I can. However, their needs far surpass what one person can provide.







The overseer of the orphanage, my dear friend Mukose Babu, shared the following message:

"Dear friends in Christ,



We, the children of Mayuge Children's Hope Ministry Foundation, lift our hearts to God, trusting in His love and provision. We pray that He will touch your hearts to support us with:



Food to nourish our bodies



Shelter to protect us from harm



Education to empower our minds



Love to heal our hearts



May God bless you abundantly as you consider supporting us. Your kindness will bring hope and joy to our lives.



In Jesus' name, we pray! Amen!"



Through your generosity, we can provide these children with the resources they need to thrive. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly to helping them access food, secure shelter, and receive an education. Together, we can bring hope and healing to their lives.



Please join me in this mission to show these children the love and care they so desperately need. Your support will make a life-changing impact.



Thank you, and may God bless you for your kindness!



Sincerely,



Misty Carver











