Liv Swaney Discipleship Training School

Hi!

I’m excited to share an amazing opportunity I'll be undertaking over the next 9 months, starting this September. I will be attending a discipleship training school where I will learn how to follow Jesus more closely and apply His teachings to my everyday life. Following the training, I will be sent on a mission to a location in need, where I can put my learning into practice. This experience will enable me to be a catalyst for transformation in the lives of individuals and families by sharing God’s love with them.

I've always been inspired to serve the Lord in foreign places, especially after hearing my parents’ mission trip stories. Their experiences of sharing the gospel with people who have never had the chance to learn about God’s love deeply moved me. Growing up in a home that welcomed everyone from our area to learn about the greatness of our Father’s love has instilled in me a passion to do the same.

I am truly looking forward to planting seeds of the gospel in the hearts of individuals and, in turn, growing my own relationship with God. This journey will allow me to see firsthand how God works in unfamiliar places and in my own life. I humbly ask for your prayers over these next 9 months—not just for me as I learn and serve, but also for the people I will reach, that they may be open and receptive to God’s teachings through us.

In addition to your prayers, I am also raising funds to cover the costs of this mission, including school fees, flights, visas, insurance, and living expenses. The total cost is approximately $10,000, and I will be fundraising throughout my journey. If you feel led by God to contribute financially, any amount you can give would be deeply appreciated. If you don’t feel called to donate, your prayers are what I need most and are incredibly valued.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you have any questions or want to learn more about what I’m doing, feel free to call or text me at 562-575-8409. God is moving through the nations, and I am blessed to be a part of His work!

Much love,

Liv Swaney