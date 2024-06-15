Liv Swaney Discipleship Training School

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,440
Campaign funds will be received by Liv Swaney
Hi!
I’m excited to share an amazing opportunity I'll be undertaking over the next 9 months, starting this September. I will be attending a discipleship training school where I will learn how to follow Jesus more closely and apply His teachings to my everyday life. Following the training, I will be sent on a mission to a location in need, where I can put my learning into practice. This experience will enable me to be a catalyst for transformation in the lives of individuals and families by sharing God’s love with them.
I've always been inspired to serve the Lord in foreign places, especially after hearing my parents’ mission trip stories. Their experiences of sharing the gospel with people who have never had the chance to learn about God’s love deeply moved me. Growing up in a home that welcomed everyone from our area to learn about the greatness of our Father’s love has instilled in me a passion to do the same.
I am truly looking forward to planting seeds of the gospel in the hearts of individuals and, in turn, growing my own relationship with God. This journey will allow me to see firsthand how God works in unfamiliar places and in my own life. I humbly ask for your prayers over these next 9 months—not just for me as I learn and serve, but also for the people I will reach, that they may be open and receptive to God’s teachings through us.
In addition to your prayers, I am also raising funds to cover the costs of this mission, including school fees, flights, visas, insurance, and living expenses. The total cost is approximately $10,000, and I will be fundraising throughout my journey. If you feel led by God to contribute financially, any amount you can give would be deeply appreciated. If you don’t feel called to donate, your prayers are what I need most and are incredibly valued.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you have any questions or want to learn more about what I’m doing, feel free to call or text me at 562-575-8409. God is moving through the nations, and I am blessed to be a part of His work!
Much love,
Liv Swaney
Love ya! Uncle Seth and Auntie Leanne
Liv, Just a quick note to let you know that I have been praying for you and your journey. Your Dad has shared some stories about your time away and I look forward to hearing more when you return home. Your devotion and faith are inspiring. 🤍 Christy Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Matthew 28:19
Happy Birthday Liv. We have been so blessed to be able to watch you grow up and pursue God. Can't wait to see what God does during this next chapter. (Did I write that in your graduation card?) Well it still applies. Huge Dunlavy hugs!
Wishing you all the luck!!!! Praying for you!!!
Praying for you
Go change the world!
Praying for this journey.
May God bless you and make you a blessing.
I’m so excited for this opportunity for you Liv!! I know your mom is too! It’s my joy to partner with you and I will be praying too for you these coming 9 months. Please share prayer updates with me if you send them.
Congrats on following your heart and answering the call to serve God. I have no doubt you will touch the hearts of many people. I wish you many blessings on your amazing journey.
May God bless and guide you!
We're excited for you and will be praying as a family.
Love your letter and enthusiasm to reach others for Christ. I will be praying for you.
So proud of you Liv!
You are an amazing young woman Liv. God is going to use you! Love you, Emily, Joe and the kids
December 4th, 2024
Hi guys! So sorry for such a large delay on updates!!!! I actually have created a newsletter so that it’s easier for me to send out no matter where I am. That being said, PLEASE text or email me your email so I can be sure to keep you updated if interested. My email is Livcosette@gmail.com and my number is 562-575-8409. Thanks guys!
October 1st, 2024
Hello!
Week one is complete! I’ve safely made it all the way to Byron Bay, Australia! Thank you all so much for your support and prayers!
This week, we had the opportunity to share testimonies and open up about things that are often hard to discuss. It was a deeply moving experience that strengthened our friendships. After that, we had exhausting days filled with street evangelism, orientation, DMV trips, and more.
We spent the weekend in Brisbane, Australia, attending the Awakening Jesus Conference. We heard amazing worship and preaching from Todd White. Then we stepped out of our comfort zones by doing street evangelism. I met people from all over the world and witnessed healings! One really cool thing I learned about evangelism is that everyone has the Holy Spirit inside them, whether they’re Christian or not. Sometimes, just bringing up Christ can ignite that little flame inside them and lead them to what they’ve been searching for. I got to share my testimony with three strangers in a short time while walking around! The weekend was packed, but God truly touched every one of us students as we continue to fall more in love with Him.
As this next week approaches, I ask for prayers for healing (Hazel and I caught a sickness that’s been spreading around the school) and that I remain attentive to what the Lord has for me as we begin our first week of lectures.
Lastly, I plan on posting every other week, but feel free to reach out if you have any questions! Thanks again for your love and prayers!
Yours truly,
Liv
(I also added a picture of the town I’m living in!!)
