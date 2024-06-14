Campaign Image

Children's Bread Ministries

Campaign created by Michelle Dudley

Campaign funds will be received by Childrens Bread Ministries

Children's Bread Ministries

Thank you for your interest in supporting this ministry!

Our Mission Statement

"We are called to help people become all that God needs them to be by showing them the authority He has given them to live a life of freedom in Christ, so that they can become disciples and carry on the work of Jesus.”

https://childrensbread.life

Children’s Bread YouTube Channel



Recent Donations
Show:
Linda Knutson
11 hours ago

Tina Marie
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

God bless you Sister Michelle, and keeping on with the work of this beautiful POWERFUL ministry you and Dave started!!! Hallelujah!!!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Kristen Schoen
2 months ago

May God continue to bless your ministry. Praying for spiritual protection over you.

Linda Feldt
3 months ago

Love this ministry! Thanks be to God and George and Jackie!

Sharon and Kevin Muelken
3 months ago

Thank you Children’s Bread for coming to Colorado!!

Amy Viser
3 months ago

Inna
4 months ago

God, multiply Your workers

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Inna
5 months ago

God, multiply Your workers

Joy Clark
6 months ago

God bless this ministry!! Love you all!!!

Neal
6 months ago

God bless the Children’s Bread Ministry!

Inna
6 months ago

God, multiply Your workers

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Pray for the needs of the ministry, including workers, prayer partners, and financial support.
  • Pray for those seeking deliverance through the ministry, for protection, to be ready, and set free!
  • Pray for protection over the Children's Bread Ministry, including Michelle and all who are involved in the ministry.
  • Pray for continued favor and blessings upon the ministry.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo