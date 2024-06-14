Children's Bread Ministries

Campaign funds will be received by Childrens Bread Ministries
Thank you for your interest in supporting this ministry!
Our Mission Statement
"We are called to help people become all that God needs them to be by showing them the authority He has given them to live a life of freedom in Christ, so that they can become disciples and carry on the work of Jesus.”
Children’s Bread YouTube Channel
God bless you Sister Michelle, and keeping on with the work of this beautiful POWERFUL ministry you and Dave started!!! Hallelujah!!!
May God continue to bless your ministry. Praying for spiritual protection over you.
Love this ministry! Thanks be to God and George and Jackie!
Thank you Children’s Bread for coming to Colorado!!
God, multiply Your workers
God, multiply Your workers
God bless this ministry!! Love you all!!!
God bless the Children’s Bread Ministry!
God, multiply Your workers
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.