 USD $5,095

Donate to support We The Female’s mission to arm the women.

Questions? Please contact Kerry Slone at wethefemaleofficial@gmail.com!

We The Female is committed to its mission to "Arm the women with education, confidence, and self defense" through it's unique, holistic approach to helping women embrace personal safety through developing a defensive mindset, and empowering them to choose self defense options that they are comfortable most with. While our mission encompasses providing resources for education outreach, funding for training and permits for ALL women from ALL communities, our primary focus is on those women disproportionately marginalized by the broken justice system, including single mothers, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. 100% of the all donations to We The Female supports this mission, and provides, supplies, educational tools, hands on training and applicable permits for women without the financial resources to support pursing self defense training and education.

Last year we provided over 6,000 dollars in financial aid! 

This year our goal by the end of the year is to exceed 15,000.00!

We The Female is a registered 502c3, and all donations are tax-deductible.


Thank you for supporting We The Female's mission.



Mary Jane Gassert
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Praise God for Kerry and the amazing work she does helping women heal and become personally empowered.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Jenn Caroscia
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

You’re doing amazingly good work empowering and supporting women. It is an extremely important mission and I thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Thank you for every you do to help women. Hope to get a class with you someday. God bless lady. Kacie

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Stacey D
$ 150.00 USD
22 days ago

Such an amazing program and so grateful for Kerry!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
22 days ago

Kerry, You do wonderful and amazing work!

Andy and Nancy Buckwalter
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

You're doing amazing work Kerry!

Dee Dee
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

This program is phenomenal. I support it absolutely.

Matthew Pologruto
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Restita DeJesus
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Stephanie kelly
$ 75.00 USD
29 days ago

BB
$ 75.00 USD
29 days ago

Amazing class and instructor ❤️❤️

Jaana Lehtola
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

Look forward to seeing you at the class in Arizona next year. Thank you for all you do!

Mr Emily Dawn
$ 75.00 USD
30 days ago

Armed women are free women.

Ed Farmer
$ 75.00 USD
30 days ago

Keep up the great work, Kerry. If I win, I only want the Shield and holster. Give the rest to your students at your discretion and use the ammunition for your class.

Ray Lee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

If I win please give the gun to someone who needs it.

Nick from IG Live
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to help the cause!

Michael Sanders
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work Kerry!!

Colin Moxon
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

There is no better cause! And who doesn’t like a giveaway!

Updates

Update #1

July 9th, 2024

I wanted to write a quick note to say thank you to everyone for their donations and prayers.

We The Female couldn’t do this work without all of you!


With Gratitude,

Kerry Slone


