Donate to support We The Female’s mission to arm the women.

Questions? Please contact Kerry Slone at wethefemaleofficial@gmail.com!

We The Female is committed to its mission to "Arm the women with education, confidence, and self defense" through it's unique, holistic approach to helping women embrace personal safety through developing a defensive mindset, and empowering them to choose self defense options that they are comfortable most with. While our mission encompasses providing resources for education outreach, funding for training and permits for ALL women from ALL communities, our primary focus is on those women disproportionately marginalized by the broken justice system, including single mothers, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. 100% of the all donations to We The Female supports this mission, and provides, supplies, educational tools, hands on training and applicable permits for women without the financial resources to support pursing self defense training and education.



Last year we provided over 6,000 dollars in financial aid!

This year our goal by the end of the year is to exceed 15,000.00!

We The Female is a registered 502c3, and all donations are tax-deductible.





Thank you for supporting We The Female's mission.







