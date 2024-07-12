Legal Fees for Family Court





I have witnessed a Tulsa Attorney lie on court documents (a judge sign off) in stating that there were 3 children (only 2 children) in a custody case in order to obtain a minor child’s medical and CPS records. I have also seen the same Tulsa Attorney contacting a witness that was listed for opposing counsel. I have watched a process server lie in saying that he served documents that were never served. I have also sadly watched a DA in Kay County extensively lie and take an NCIC off a child without notifying the parent of doing so. I have watched CPS (Oklahoma DHS) show up at my house at 2am (male) stating he wanted me to open the door. (Video proof) I have also watched Oklahoma DHS state that I failed to comply and then lie and said they hadn’t been allowed to come in my home when I had proof that they had. I have watched a Judge in Tulsa county state that there was “hidden income” but then when asked where it was she quickly fail to provide any factual information. I have also watched a Kay County Judge lie on court documents stating that I was found “solvent” on another case and refuse to provide counsel. I watched a Judge claim he knew my life and that I had left the children in care of the father when that in fact was a lie. I have even had the privilege of witnessing a Judge look a father in his face and tell him he had a drinking problem while eliminating an emergency order. I have watched a Judge claim to conveniently not remember reducing child support. I have also watched a Judge ask why my children were in another room at the court house and I stated because he had reduced my child support and I couldn’t afford for someone to watch them, but then he went on and added a guardian ad litem that I cannot afford. I have also had the privilege of watching a Judge claim that she was unaware of contempt citations. Oops, like where did they go? Nothing amazes me anymore. I have had a Kay County officer contact me (recorded call) and tell me to take down a video. I did so, and they prosecuted after video was taken down. So my shock value is at 0%.





I never back down from a good challenge but I have learned in my wiser years to not let a good smear campaign get the best of me when I know my truth. The truth always reveals itself in one way or another.





I work diligently everyday whether it be at work (delivery driving), working on social media, caring for my children, tending to household issues, vehicle issues, moving 3 children to another town with no helping hands, etc.





I have contacted and filed a complaint(s) with the Oklahoma bar. I have also sent paperwork to Governor Stitt. No resolution thus far.





Due to the severity of the issues at hand and that my children are involved I have started a go fund me.





Thank you!

















PS to Adam Carroll (Tulsa Attorney) this go fund me can be UPDATED/EDITED at anytime. Please save this for your records.

As a paralegal who has worked in the legal field, I thought I had seen it all. Well, that was until it came to my personal experience with the Oklahoma judicial system. NOW I have seen it all, or I hope that I have at least seen it all.