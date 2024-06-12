Road Trip!

Raised:
CAD $3,896
Just looking for a little support to go provincially with a campaign.
I've dived into to both the provincial and federal data on the CONVID jabs, have opened myself up to criticism and loss...have experienced personal and familial attacks...in efforts to spread the truth. I want to continue on with my campaign supporting my quest for truth for the province of Alberta and focus on people inside of our province that need the same support.
My idea is to travel and seek legislative approval into truth and continue on with conversations that need to be had, around investigations that aren't being had.
I travel cheap and light...but have a lot of row to hoe.
Thank you for pouring through all the information to give us clear, rational thoughts to provoke conversations. Merry Christmas. We encourage everyone to support Yak Stack
You are doing amazing work Sheldon!
Good luck! We need smart people to stand up to the pro-union, socialist machine that is taking over civic politics!
Go get em tiger!
Thank you Sheldon for your wisdom in all you do. You are part of the light at the end of the tunnel. Hugs and Blessings
I'm glad you are able and willing to do this.
Thank you for doing what some of us cannot. Thank you for being a voice of reason and for reaching out to us to help. I am simply honored
Congratulations on three years of sharing the truth. Lesser Albertans would have broken under the pressure; you stand tall and give us hope. Keep it up.
give'er Sheldon.
Appreciate you! Best! Krystal, from X
This idea is very worthwhile!
Please enter a valid comment it keeps saying. Geez
What do we have to fear by having the conversation?
Only with your kind of tenacity can we hope to end these unsafe & ineffective jabs, as well as support those who have been injured by them. Thank you for all that you do.
I’m all in Sheldon!
Let's get this done!!
Hope to see you down the road, Sheldon.
Please get the word out past legacy media Sheldon, there are still people out and about wearing masks. They need to hear more than the governments words.
