Campaign Image

Road Trip!

Raised:

 CAD $3,896

Campaign created by Sheldon Yakiwchuk

Road Trip!

Just looking for a little support to go provincially with a campaign.

I've dived into to both the provincial and federal data on the CONVID jabs, have opened myself up to criticism and loss...have experienced personal and familial attacks...in efforts to spread the truth.  I want to continue on with my campaign supporting my quest for truth for the province of Alberta and focus on people inside of our province that need the same support.

My idea is to travel and seek legislative approval into truth and continue on with conversations that need to be had, around investigations that aren't being had.

I travel cheap and light...but have a lot of row to hoe.

Recent Donations
Show:
Darrell and Marilyn
$ 500.00 CAD
30 days ago

Thank you for pouring through all the information to give us clear, rational thoughts to provoke conversations. Merry Christmas. We encourage everyone to support Yak Stack

Lisa small town Ontario
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

You are doing amazing work Sheldon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
3 months ago

Good luck! We need smart people to stand up to the pro-union, socialist machine that is taking over civic politics!

David B Crawford PC
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Go get em tiger!

Karen Karma
$ 25.00 CAD
4 months ago

Thank you Sheldon for your wisdom in all you do. You are part of the light at the end of the tunnel. Hugs and Blessings

Meighen Russell
$ 7.00 CAD
4 months ago

I'm glad you are able and willing to do this.

Alice
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Thank you for doing what some of us cannot. Thank you for being a voice of reason and for reaching out to us to help. I am simply honored

The Lions Locals
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

Darrell and Marilyn
$ 650.00 CAD
4 months ago

Congratulations on three years of sharing the truth. Lesser Albertans would have broken under the pressure; you stand tall and give us hope. Keep it up.

Kevin Simpson
$ 100.00 CAD
6 months ago

give'er Sheldon.

Meighen Russell
$ 7.00 CAD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
6 months ago

Appreciate you! Best! Krystal, from X

Meighen Russell
$ 7.00 CAD
7 months ago

This idea is very worthwhile!

Aaron Juckes
$ 100.00 CAD
7 months ago

Please enter a valid comment it keeps saying. Geez

AnInjectionOfTruth ca
$ 500.00 CAD
7 months ago

What do we have to fear by having the conversation?

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
7 months ago

Only with your kind of tenacity can we hope to end these unsafe & ineffective jabs, as well as support those who have been injured by them. Thank you for all that you do.

Don Vaillant
$ 150.00 CAD
7 months ago

I’m all in Sheldon!

Camilla and Brian
$ 100.00 CAD
7 months ago

Let's get this done!!

Val Carnahan
$ 100.00 CAD
7 months ago

Hope to see you down the road, Sheldon.

Jag Oilfield
$ 50.00 CAD
7 months ago

Please get the word out past legacy media Sheldon, there are still people out and about wearing masks. They need to hear more than the governments words.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo