Road Trip!

Just looking for a little support to go provincially with a campaign.

I've dived into to both the provincial and federal data on the CONVID jabs, have opened myself up to criticism and loss...have experienced personal and familial attacks...in efforts to spread the truth. I want to continue on with my campaign supporting my quest for truth for the province of Alberta and focus on people inside of our province that need the same support.

My idea is to travel and seek legislative approval into truth and continue on with conversations that need to be had, around investigations that aren't being had.

I travel cheap and light...but have a lot of row to hoe.