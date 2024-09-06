Supporting Susanna

My housekeeper Susanna has been with me for almost 20 years. I am creating this campaign to help her with her medical and living expenses incurred from a horrible tragedy. A few months ago Susanna went into the ER because her leg was hurting. The doctor told her that she had an ankle sprain and wrapped it up and sent her home. For months she continued to clean houses but the pain got worse so she went back to the doctor. After running tests, they found out that she had arterial sclerosis and that is why she was not getting any circulation down her legs. She then was told she had to have emergency bypass heart surgery because she had so many blockages in her heart. Then a few days later, they told her they had to amputate her leg. I am heartbroken because she is a very sweet and a hardworking woman with 2 boys at home. She is the only one that is working and I know this has been and will continue to be a huge financial setback for her while she is recovering from the amputation and surgeries. Please support if you can and if you can forward to anyone who might be able to help it would be greatly appreciated. If you aren’t able to donate at this time, please forward and keep Susanna in your prayers ❤️🙏🏽 Thank you and God bless

