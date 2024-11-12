10 Day Anti Euthanasia Educational Campaign

On 29th November 2024 the UK Assisted Suicide Bill is due to be debated in Parliament. It goes without saying- this is a terrible idea!



"Don't K!LL GRAN (or anyone else for that matter)" is short 10 day campaign starting on 19th November that seeks to get the facts onto as many devises as possible (especially regarding younger audience) through short sharable social media videos.



Check out my explanatory video here



Videos 1-5 (Moral Case)



1. Killing is Wrong

2. Suicide is Wrong

3. It won't end suffering if you end up in He!!

4. Control doesn't equal happiness

5. Inverts the primary role of Doctors

Videos 6-8 (Methodological Case)

6. How do the drugs work- Not pain free/botched attempts

7. Harold Shipman - Who will facilitate the k!lling?

8. Slippery Slope - Lessons from 1967



Videos 9-10 (Money Case)

9. An industry waiting in the wings

10. Inheritance & coersion

11. Short term gain, long term loss



12. SUMMARY VIDEO



Potential Spin Off Videos (post 29th)

- Go through Hard Cases one at a time

- Kit Malthouse

- Esther Rantzen

- Harold Shipman Deep Dive

-Canada

-Oregan

-Belgium





Budget

Graphic Design Outsourced- £200

X Premium Membership - £180 for year (so I can post longer videos and write longer replies)

Video Boosting on Social Media- £1,200 (£100/video)

Outsource Editing Fund - £720 (£60/video)

Social Media Mix Deck - (TBC)

Research Fund - £200 (to commission people to make and fill out spreadsheets)



NB. The campaign will be managed using my personal bank account (the same one used for Vote Life). A full financial review of the campaign will be published in the first three months of next year. Any left over donations will be donated to an excellent hospice care provider.











