10 Day Anti Euthanasia Educational Campaign

Goal:
GBP £2,500
Raised:
GBP £210
Campaign funds will be received by Christian Hacking
On 29th November 2024 the UK Assisted Suicide Bill is due to be debated in Parliament. It goes without saying- this is a terrible idea!
"Don't K!LL GRAN (or anyone else for that matter)" is short 10 day campaign starting on 19th November that seeks to get the facts onto as many devises as possible (especially regarding younger audience) through short sharable social media videos.
Check out my explanatory video here
Videos 1-5 (Moral Case)
1. Killing is Wrong
2. Suicide is Wrong
3. It won't end suffering if you end up in He!!
4. Control doesn't equal happiness
5. Inverts the primary role of Doctors
Videos 6-8 (Methodological Case)
6. How do the drugs work- Not pain free/botched attempts
7. Harold Shipman - Who will facilitate the k!lling?
8. Slippery Slope - Lessons from 1967
Videos 9-10 (Money Case)
9. An industry waiting in the wings
10. Inheritance & coersion
11. Short term gain, long term loss
12. SUMMARY VIDEO
Potential Spin Off Videos (post 29th)
- Go through Hard Cases one at a time
- Kit Malthouse
- Esther Rantzen
- Harold Shipman Deep Dive
-Canada
-Oregan
-Belgium
Budget
Graphic Design Outsourced- £200
X Premium Membership - £180 for year (so I can post longer videos and write longer replies)
Video Boosting on Social Media- £1,200 (£100/video)
Outsource Editing Fund - £720 (£60/video)
Social Media Mix Deck - (TBC)
Research Fund - £200 (to commission people to make and fill out spreadsheets)
NB. The campaign will be managed using my personal bank account (the same one used for Vote Life). A full financial review of the campaign will be published in the first three months of next year. Any left over donations will be donated to an excellent hospice care provider.
Thank you Christian! Bless you!
Let's strive for the best palliative care - everywhere; Care not killing!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.