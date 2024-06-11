Let’s Help Ethan Crumbley Pay His Restitution





Our goal is to pay the restitution amount assigned to Ethan Crumbley at his sentencing.





We realize that the Oxford tragedy affected many, but the most overlooked victim is Ethan Crumbley himself.





Many facts have recently come to light regarding his difficult home life, his lack of parental involvement, and his possible diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Ethan struggled with untreated mental illness and despite continued cries for help, he was gaslit and ignored. His mental illness reached its critical point on November 30th, 2021, the day in which he became the Oxford High School shooter.





Ethan plead guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole at the age of 17. Ethan’s sentencing appeal team has made the argument that given Ethan’s young age and cognitive impairment, he did not fully understand the consequences of pleading guilty and waiving his right to a trial by jury. Ethan also received ineffective counsel by his public defender who did not fully investigate the complexity of Ethan’s troubled childhood or call any lay witnesses or additional experts to testify in Ethan’s defense. Both of those things could have shown that Ethan met the Miller factor criteria for receiving sentencing that included a chance at parole one day. Additionally, Ethan Crumbley was ordered to pay over $22,000 in restitution, of which he will never be able to do, as he is considered an indigent teen and has no help or support from his parents. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley were tried and found guilty for their own roles in the Oxford tragedy and are now incarcerated themselves.





The purpose of this crowdsourcing fundraiser is not to exonerate Ethan Crumbley or make light of the terrible events of November 30th, 2021, but to help a troubled teenager who is facing a life sentence settle his restitution to the community he forever changed. By fulfilling his debt, Ethan will then be able to use any additional funds he receives in his trust account for personal items, snacks, clothing, and whatever he needs to make his life sentence just a little easier. Prison is trying and difficult for anyone, but to a teenager looking at spending decades in such a terrible place before he dies, the reality is unfathomable to most.





If anything good can come out of such a tragedy, we can show Ethan that even though he was failed by his parents, by his school, by society, and by the justice system, there are still people who care enough to want to help him make positive change, and we will not abandon him like everyone else. We will come together and help pay off his restitution, to eliminate one stressor and worry from his life so he can focus on his mental health, and affect positive change in his life over the duration of his sentence.
















