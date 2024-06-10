Vehicle needed for the Ministry

Purpose of the project: To support a missionary family who is serving in Thailand.

Project Goal: To raise funds to purchase a reliable vehicle to replace our 25-year-old ministry car.

Project description: Our vehicle has been a faithful companion and has served us well as we travel to villages throughout the northern region. However, due to its age, it requires increasing maintenance and repairs. To continue our important work effectively, we really need a reliable sturdy second-hand vehicle that won't break down since we do a lot of driving to remote villages where there are no repair services nearby.

Project Impact: A new vehicle will enable us to reach out to more people, cover a wider area and visit more villages. We desire to use our vehicle to transport more people and accommodate others for our ministry activities as well. The generosity of your material giving can help us to carry the message of the Good News to more unreached people groups.

We appreciate your encouragement, prayers and financial support. May the Lord bless you with His eternal reward as you sow the seed. Thank you and may God bless you!