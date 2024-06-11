Rebels emergency vet bill

Goal:
CAD $6,000
Raised:
CAD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Chantale Bergeron
Meet Rebel. She is my mom and Kathie's entire life.
A few days ago she started having some diarrhea and throwing up. She has had stomach issues in the past therefore they were not too concerned until this morning when they decided to take her in to the emergency vet. She was dehydrated and had a fever. The vet proceeded to do an X-ray and found an obstruction in her small intestine. Upon this discovery they were told that they would keep her for the day in order to monitor her but if she didn't pass the object the surgery would cost approximately $6,000. This amount shocked them both however there is nothing they wouldn't do for their Rebel. They would figure it out.
This all comes a few short months after Rebel went in for a regular checkup and had a nearly deadly reaction to one of the vaccines that she had received. That emergency visit cost them another large chunk of money. It was a terrifying experience that they will never forget. This incident was reported to the FDA.
Mom has NEVER been the one to ask for help although she always goes above and beyond for everyone. She is my rock and has been there and supported me through so much. If there is any way I can help by raising even a small portion of what they need to help cover this bill I know that they would appreciate it beyond words and will someday pay it forward. This is the least i can do to repay her for everything she has done not only for me but also for my sister and all those she has helped out along the way.
Please keep Rebel in your thoughts and prayers as she heads in for surgery tonight.
Thank you!
Donated the small amount I am able to help Rebel. Pets are our family. Take care and God bless!
I pray that doggo has a long and happy life
For zrebel's surgery
Wonderful women like you two are so worthy of some giveback. You've given this beauty opportunity for continued love, health and happiness!
Love you mom. Hope the puppy is doing ok.
Will be praying for Rebels healing. God Bless.
June 11th, 2024
Rebel spent another night at the emergency vet because they couldn’t get her to eat. Mom and Kathie stopped by last night for a visit and to bring her some yummy treats. Rebel was so happy to see them and gave tons of kisses. They managed to get her to eat a little bit. If all goes well today she will be going home.
June 10th, 2024
The surgery went well and Rebel will soon be home and on the mend ♥️ They are just waiting until she eats to see how that goes. It turns out that she had a mass growing on her intestine that they were able to remove. The vet is baffled as to what the mass could have been as it is not something they had ever seen before. Additional testing will cost even more money 😔
For those asking if mom had put aside money for such an emergency, most of that money was spent not long ago when Rebel had a nearly fatal reaction to a vaccine. This current bill is going on credit. Once Rebel is home and mom has the bill in hand I will be posting it for transparency.
Thank you for all of the thoughts and prayers that have been sent their way 🙏
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.