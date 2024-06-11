Rebels emergency vet bill

Meet Rebel. She is my mom and Kathie's entire life.

A few days ago she started having some diarrhea and throwing up. She has had stomach issues in the past therefore they were not too concerned until this morning when they decided to take her in to the emergency vet. She was dehydrated and had a fever. The vet proceeded to do an X-ray and found an obstruction in her small intestine. Upon this discovery they were told that they would keep her for the day in order to monitor her but if she didn't pass the object the surgery would cost approximately $6,000. This amount shocked them both however there is nothing they wouldn't do for their Rebel. They would figure it out.

This all comes a few short months after Rebel went in for a regular checkup and had a nearly deadly reaction to one of the vaccines that she had received. That emergency visit cost them another large chunk of money. It was a terrifying experience that they will never forget. This incident was reported to the FDA.

Mom has NEVER been the one to ask for help although she always goes above and beyond for everyone. She is my rock and has been there and supported me through so much. If there is any way I can help by raising even a small portion of what they need to help cover this bill I know that they would appreciate it beyond words and will someday pay it forward. This is the least i can do to repay her for everything she has done not only for me but also for my sister and all those she has helped out along the way.



Please keep Rebel in your thoughts and prayers as she heads in for surgery tonight.





Thank you!



