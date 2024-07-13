One People Organics asks for your Support

One People Organics is a vibrant small business owned by Debra Boyle. It was started October 2016 in Jamaica. It is a company in good standing with the Companies Office of Jamaica, taxes, and our bank. We would like to get back to exporting Certified Organic Turmeric to the US and Canada. This local good for the economy company ,supports over 25 people from farming the turmeric to processing and shipping. Prior to Covid 2020-2022 we were shipping on a regular basis renting a warehouse that became too expensive to continue with the rent as there was no availability of aircrafts to ship the turmeric. We would like to get back into the swing of things by re-certifying the farmers to Ceres International Organic Standards and finish a packing house that is 1/4 started and has some materials on hand for the completion. Still needed is funds for labour and materials. The farmers Keyvanu, Leroy, Newell, Yellow and Rasta all want to see this to its fruition.

We applied for a USDA Spice Program Grant and spent over 3 months preparing to receive the 40,000 USD offered only to finally be called and told the program had no money to extended to us awardees. So here I am asking for help. I have a great track record as it pertains to business, growth, social responsibility, philanthropy, organic ag, processing, distribution, farming, retail, etc,

I am a kind person and I could use a little help to kick start One People Organics into business again. We have lots of customers once we get up and running, and we always give back to the community.