One People Organics asks for your Support

Goal:
CAD $15,000
Raised:
CAD $625
Campaign funds will be received by Debra Boyle
One People Organics is a vibrant small business owned by Debra Boyle. It was started October 2016 in Jamaica. It is a company in good standing with the Companies Office of Jamaica, taxes, and our bank. We would like to get back to exporting Certified Organic Turmeric to the US and Canada. This local good for the economy company ,supports over 25 people from farming the turmeric to processing and shipping. Prior to Covid 2020-2022 we were shipping on a regular basis renting a warehouse that became too expensive to continue with the rent as there was no availability of aircrafts to ship the turmeric. We would like to get back into the swing of things by re-certifying the farmers to Ceres International Organic Standards and finish a packing house that is 1/4 started and has some materials on hand for the completion. Still needed is funds for labour and materials. The farmers Keyvanu, Leroy, Newell, Yellow and Rasta all want to see this to its fruition.
We applied for a USDA Spice Program Grant and spent over 3 months preparing to receive the 40,000 USD offered only to finally be called and told the program had no money to extended to us awardees. So here I am asking for help. I have a great track record as it pertains to business, growth, social responsibility, philanthropy, organic ag, processing, distribution, farming, retail, etc,
I am a kind person and I could use a little help to kick start One People Organics into business again. We have lots of customers once we get up and running, and we always give back to the community.
I will always remember the fun days we had. All the best wishes and I will send anyone I can think of your way to help.
Many Blessings .. such a great opportunity for Jamaica!! Glad to help !!
January 10th, 2025
Kindly donated to our Turmeric Farmers were boots, shovels, pitch forks, rototiller, wheel barrel, water pump and machetes. Super appreciative.
Also had a pre inspection from the Ministry of Agriculture and they sure would love to see us be able to finish this building. Please help if you can.
Pic coming later. Debra
December 10th, 2024
An inspector came for our organic certification. Edward said everything looks good. So happy.
November 28th, 2024
Spice Program dropped off 24 bags of FertiPLUS which I brought to the farmers this week. Big inspection week Dec 2-4. Edward the inspector with Ceres is coming from Ecuador.
November 21st, 2024
This is our cute office for One People Organics located on Non Pariel Road. Beside the packing house included in the build is a music room. It will be a good skill to give back to in the community. We already have all the instruments donated. Mixer and mic’s. Still praying and hopeful this project comes together.
November 5th, 2024
Wendall and Keyvanu came to the greenhouse/office/packing area yesterday and started a whole bunch of seeds. I gave the community 200 packages of various veg, fruits, and flowers. They were very excited. These were all donated by guests Moshe Noy, Ryan Gordon, Johnny Shea and Tiffany.
today we await a ton of rain from Raphael. We are all storm fatigued over here in Jamaica. It has been a very long rainy season. Glad to see our returning winter snow birds starting to arrive.
Pic is Keyvanu's map that we submit as part of our certification process.
October 28th, 2024
Filled out the paperwork for Ceres today with. Keyvanu and Wendall. I’m sure there will be some adjustments. They still need to draw the land shape out and gps it. Discovered we have a plethora of pimento, lemon, plantain, yam, mango, soursop, sweet sop, jackfruit, breadfruit and starting dasheen and yellow yam. So exciting.
October 1st, 2024
A Big Thank You to Loren at Morr Organics. Your donation helps to get 4 bags of cement. Our next step in the packing house is doing the concrete beams before we can put the roof on. xoxo Debra
September 24th, 2024
Curcumin.....Turmeric...Every single person should have this in their diet everyday. I know it's working wonders for me. A great in kind investment for a nice lady who needs your help. Please and Thanks.
If the going gets TUFFER.......We will do a soup kitchen once a week for the neighbourhood. We want to help others.
Debra
September 19th, 2024
We have had two meetings now for the USDAID Spice Program. One in feeding turmeric in the ground and the other general
Ceres the organic certification agency is booked to come to Jamaica in December to do the certification. We really really need to get this packing house finished for the inspection so they don’t have to come back again.
Please happy givers. Please help out a single Mom with 2 kids who employs people who really need the work. I Love helping others.
pic for this update is Avocados that lasted on our tree after Beryl which caused so much damage. Yummmm creamy variety.
August 14th, 2024
Getting the truck serviced because we will need to go into the hills with poor roads a few times to get this project done. Glad my friend Daniel is getting a FertiPLUS order with the grant.
My truck is the colour of Turmeric
I always like to include a pic
August 12th, 2024
A document for me to sign for the 7,500 USDA grant was sent to me Friday. It needs corrections which I sent back to them on Saturday. Wait for corrections to sign. Quite a long document for 7,500.00. It covers Ceres Organic Cert , 1 weed Wacker which will go to head farmer Keyvanu. Also harvest bags and shipping bags. I just added my story to my Twitter today. Hope it helps …..nice blue sky today
July 31st, 2024
Mr Wilson and Jevan are continuing to work with the USDA to get a small amount of funding. 7,500. This will cover the certification, weed wakers and bags. Still waiting though. I sent them pro forma invoices last week.
Growers would love to get this program going.
Image is not associated with turmeric but good info
July 31st, 2024
Mr Wilson and Jevan are continuing to work with the USDA to get a small amount of funding. 7,500. This will cover the certification, weed wakers and bags. Still waiting though. I sent them pro forma invoices last week.
Growers would love to get this program going.
Image is not associated with turmeric but good info
July 13th, 2024
Looks like The Spice Program is going to give us the funds to get to the farmers Certified Organic. That’s great news. I’m going to change the figure we need to raise with this new additional help. Whoop whoop it’s coming together.
July 13th, 2024
Wow what a hurricane. Flooding. Loss of fruit trees but no damage to the turmeric. Lots of expense.
Not giving up !!! Even though none of you have donated that I’ve worked with on NGO Boards, Organic Companies , Friends in the Organic Trade Industry. Miss you all
June 28th, 2024
John mentioned I should try and do smaller amounts but it just doesn’t make any sense. Without a building to pack out the farmers goods we can not sell it.
The other thing is it is a Canadian amount and many of my friends are American that I kindly sent emails to. Your dollar is stronger !
Another reason was I sent out a request to many people I know who seem interested when I speak with them, some are very wealthy, some I mentored along the way in the organic industry, some I still see as I continue to work in the Organic Industry
I love sharing my story along the way.
June 26th, 2024
We have a full keyboard, guitar, jimbe , repeater drum, drum set, 3 speakers, 5 mikes and a mixer. These were donated to us for my daughter Tali’s Celebration of life July 2023. She passed away during the CPMA April 2023 at the age of 37. After an autopsy the death cert said there was no cause of death found. So wierd. I am raising her daughter Kianna. She’s a student in grade 9 is still affected by the loss of her Mom. Everyone loves music and this will be a great way to give back to the community.
June 21st, 2024
You can help us as well by booking on Airbnb any of our Villas on the 7 miles beach.
Soon Soon Villa our 3 bedroom directly on the beach
Native Son Villa our 4 bedroom. With 6 beds it’s very popular with groups.
Otherside Villa is booked as a 1 or 2 bedroom Villa.
Full service once you’re here. Home away from home. You get the groceries and Angie, Susan and Michelle do all the cooking. Fitzroy out on the grill. Private Beach. We support 13 staff at SeaSand as well as independent contractors. Always fixing something !!!
June 21st, 2024
HTTPS://www.napawineproject.com/brion-wines/
Brion Wise has been staying in Native Son our 4 bedroom Villa for more than 20 years. He bring his favourite group of friends and stays 3 weeks. Check him and his wines out!!
June 19th, 2024
Ceres Certification quote is in. Once there is enough raised I will pay the deposit. Once I do that I can start on all the big undertaking of getting all the farmers certified.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.