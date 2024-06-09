Donation for Samaeri Orphanage Shelter

There was an orphan said,"Ma'am, it' been long time we didn't eat chicken. When are we gonna eat it again?"





Panti Asuhan Samaeri is an orphanage shelter in Sibolga, North Sumatera, Indonesia. They are struggling getting funds from people around because the location is far from the main road which is rare for people to visit. There aren't many people know about this Shelter cause they are lack of donatours.

We must feed and need to spend on electricity, water, medicines, cleaning supplies, school supplies, diapers and many other life support for 32 orphanges with different background.

I hopefully expect your help to donate for these children to get proper food to eat and for other life supplies in the shelter. They only eat rice with instant noodles every single day because we are lack of donation.

The Shelter's owner is my friend and her husband. And I am willing to help her to raise donation to help them. And She has allowed me to collects the funds on their behalf.

