Helping Elsie Heal

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,695
Campaign funds will be received by Korah Cadwell
Please pray for my six-month-old cousin Elsie, who has been experiencing seizures and alternating between consciousness and unconsciousness for several days. She is currently receiving care at Mission ICU. Pray for the doctors to have the wisdom to determine the cause of her condition and for peace to envelop her family during this trying time. Let us also pray for Elsie's swift recovery. They’re looking to transfer her to another hospital, possibly Duke. They are needing help financially for food, transportation, bills etc. please bless in this way if you can if not, please share so others can pray and take part. We need to pray for Elsie‘s healing.
Praying for you and your family.
Sending love and prayers
Prayers for complete healing in the name of Jesus!
Love and Prayers Elsie. God has got you lil one.
June 13th, 2024
Today’s the day! Elsie has broken free of the PICU! We are on our way home. She has an appointment this afternoon with her pediatrician that we are on the way to and then we will be heading home. She will be on anti-seizure medication moving forward and we have an emergency seizure kit to use if she has any more episodes at home.
We don’t have all the answers we were hoping to have and still have a lot of unanswered questions but we are bringing our sweet happy girl home!
June 10th, 2024
June 9th, 2024
She is continuing to have episodes and they are getting closer together. The Neurologist is wanted to start a caffeine trial to treat for Narcolepsy.
He said that her symptoms are consistent with that but that they see it in 10 out of 100,000 children over the age of 5. That they have never seen it in someone her age and that if this is truly narcolepsy it would be one of the first cases documented.
We are still waiting for electrocardiogram to happen and for blood gasses and pneumonia test to come back.
We also informed the Doctor about the migraines Heather has and how Ativan brings her out of them and that there are a lot of simalarities between hers and Elsie’s. She was going to talk with Neurologist and let us know.
Please continue to pray. We are left with more questions than answers and just want to see our happy bubbly baby back and get her home to her big sister Isla. Who is having a hard time with all of this.
Elsie has been smiling more today though than she has been durning her wake windows which has been a joy to see.
