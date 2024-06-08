Campaign Image

Helping Elsie Heal

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,695

Campaign created by Heather Compton

Campaign funds will be received by Korah Cadwell

Please pray for my six-month-old cousin Elsie, who has been experiencing seizures and alternating between consciousness and unconsciousness for several days. She is currently receiving care at Mission ICU. Pray for the doctors to have the wisdom to determine the cause of her condition and for peace to envelop her family during this trying time. Let us also pray for Elsie's swift recovery. They’re looking to transfer her to another hospital, possibly Duke. They are needing help financially for food, transportation, bills etc. please bless in this way if you can if not, please share so others can pray and take part. We need to pray for Elsie‘s healing.

Updates

Update #3 heading home

June 13th, 2024

Today’s the day! Elsie has broken free of the PICU! We are on our way home. She has an appointment this afternoon with her pediatrician that we are on the way to and then we will be heading home. She will be on anti-seizure medication moving forward and we have an emergency seizure kit to use if she has any more episodes at home. 


We don’t have all the answers we were hoping to have and still have a lot of unanswered questions but we are bringing our sweet happy girl home!

Update Update #3 heading home Image
Update #2

June 10th, 2024

UPDATE 

FROM KORAH
Elsie had a good night. She had one break through episode yesterday early evening but none since then. She slept comfortable last night and had a midnight play session and wanted lots of cuddles from her Mama. 

Just spoke with the ICU Doctor this morning. She said that Elsie’s vitals look good and that she spoke with the Pediatric Neurologist. She should be here this afternoon to consult on Elsie’s case but right now wants her to continue on the Keppra. We will know more once we talk with the specialist this afternoon she is suppose to be here around 2-3pm. 

Elsie’s spirits are high, she has captured the hearts of all the ICU nurses and has been giving them trouble with her leads. She especially doesn’t like the SPO2 lead on her toe she has become quite the escape artist and learned how to remove it no matter their efforts to keep it on. 
I also caught her chewing on her IV catheter.

I will update everyone as we learn more and after talking with the Specialist this afternoon. 

Please keep Isla in your thoughts and prayers through this time as well. She has been having a hard time with her sister being gone and not understanding what is going on. We got to spend a few hours with her yesterday which was so good for this Mamas heart. But unfortunately she hasn’t been able to see Elsie because she is in the PICU still. 

Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all of the love, prayers, meals, gifts for Isla, and donations. It truly means so much to us and means the world to us to see how much our community is helping and loving on our little girls!
Update #1

June 9th, 2024

She is continuing to have episodes and they are getting closer together. The Neurologist is wanted to start a caffeine trial to treat for Narcolepsy. 


He said that her symptoms are consistent with that but that they see it in 10 out of 100,000 children over the age of 5. That they have never seen it in someone her age and that if this is truly narcolepsy it would be one of the first cases documented. 


We are still waiting for electrocardiogram to happen and for blood gasses and pneumonia test to come back. 


We also informed the Doctor about the migraines Heather has and how Ativan brings her out of them and that there are a lot of simalarities between hers and Elsie’s. She was going to talk with Neurologist and let us know. 


Please continue to pray. We are left with more questions than answers and just want to see our happy bubbly baby back and get her home to her big sister Isla. Who is having a hard time with all of this. 


Elsie has been smiling more today though than she has been durning her wake windows which has been a joy to see.

Update Update #1 Image

