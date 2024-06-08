Helping Elsie Heal

Please pray for my six-month-old cousin Elsie, who has been experiencing seizures and alternating between consciousness and unconsciousness for several days. She is currently receiving care at Mission ICU. Pray for the doctors to have the wisdom to determine the cause of her condition and for peace to envelop her family during this trying time. Let us also pray for Elsie's swift recovery. They’re looking to transfer her to another hospital, possibly Duke. They are needing help financially for food, transportation, bills etc. please bless in this way if you can if not, please share so others can pray and take part. We need to pray for Elsie‘s healing.