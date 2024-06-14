Health & Healing Fund for Adam

Hello, good people. I'm putting out this humble request for help in funding some ongoing medical expenses. My health seems to be balancing on a delicate thread this year, and getting to a resolution is becoming more than I can afford to spend out-of-pocket or take on the debt for. It’s put my life at a bit of a stand still. I’ve lived and worked as a farmhand on an organic farm in Michigan for about eight years now. My income is modest, but it pays my few bills and allows me to eat well. I don't have a lot for extraneous expenses, which includes medical bills, and I am uninsured at the moment. My health issues, which started in the gut early this year and eventually devolved into moderate neuropathy, are possibly rooted in a genetic variant I discovered I have several years ago (MTHFR gene: mthfrsupport.com/frequently-asked-questions).

I've worked with a clinic in the past that specializes in said issue, but the doctor I was working with moved on and my medical debt was quickly mounting. I did the best I could on my own with what I'd learned from this doctor and what I discovered on my own. I made decent progress, but I don't think the underlying issue was ever fully corrected, and several years later I think the dam has finally broke as a result. The most pressing issue to address is the aforementioned neuropathy symptoms that I suspect may originate in the vagus nerve and are triggered by certain movements and tactile pressure on various spots around my body. For the past two months, it’s been the background noise to my daily life, and it’s made the physical demands of my job a struggle. It’s been physically and emotionally exhausting. I have many good days and am actually in a good stretch at the moment since I started working with an acupuncturist, but the neuropathy is still always lurking in the shadows. I’ve had bad days as well, when I need to just lie in bed all day and give my body a rest.

I was working with my general practitioner, but that didn't yield any solid results, after several blood tests and an abdominal ultrasound. I've decided to go back to the aforementioned clinic and take advantage of their comprehensive Precision Medicine & Genomics program, which starts at $2,300. I also need to have an upper endoscopy done to get an idea of what shape my gut is in after chronic acid reflux over the years. That will likely be in the range of $1,000. After lab fees, I'll probably be looking at no less than $4,000 in medical bills, double my monthly income at the moment. If I could even get funded for $3,000 of that, it would be a great blessing. I know mine isn't the worst case scenario posted here, but it's a mountain I need help scaling, nonetheless. Thank you for whatever prayers or financial help you can offer.



