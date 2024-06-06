Heartland Ranch

Hope for Little Hearts







THE NEED

• The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of commercial sex worldwide.

• 15% of all men in the U.S. purchase sex.

• 85% of those sold into sex slavery were abused as children.

• 60-70% of trafficked children in the U.S. come through child social services/foster care.

• 25% of sex trafficked victims are children with an average age between 12-14.





OUR STORY

We moved to the Prescott Area five years ago with the intent to settle down and eventually retire in an area that shared our values...Faith, Family and Freedom. Two years ago, we bought Amish Home Décor in Prescott Valley as a way to provide for our retirement. At the time, we had no idea of the impact that this little store would have on the rest of our lives. The people we have met, the connections we have made, and the experiences we have had have all become a part of filling a need we did not know existed and supporting a dream we never realized we had. We are beginning to understand what Frederick Buechner meant when he said, “God wants you where your great joy meets the world’s great need.”

Prior to a year ago, sex trafficking was not something we were even aware of. In March of 2023, we were given the opportunity to sponsor a fundraiser to build a transition home for women who had been trafficked and we jumped at the opportunity. Through this experience, our eyes were opened to the atrocities of human trafficking. Our hearts continued to be stirred for the cause and the children that are so horrifically being abused through the sex trafficking industry after seeing the movie “The Sound of Freedom” . As we heard of local arrests taking place involving the sex trafficking of children, we knew this was not limited to being an international or even state-wide issue but was and is a problem right here in our very own backyard. We decided that something needed to be done and asked ourselves, “Why just talk about it? Why can’t WE do something to affect change?” So began this new chapter in our lives. As we move forward with this vision, we have committed to giving 100% of the profits of Amish Home Décor to support this mission.

OUR MISSION

The Mission of Heartland Ranch is to provide a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment for children that have been abused and trafficked. We will work to accomplish this by instilling value that changes their perspective about who they are and the value they hold in this world. This will be done by providing structure and encouraging autonomy through the use of the arts, gardening, animals, nutrition and counseling.

OUR VISION

Our Vision is to be able to supply 100 children within Yavapai County with a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment, whether in 10 homes with 10 beds or by opening/building a facility with 100 beds, all debt-free so that all efforts can be focused on the Mission.

OUR GOALS & NEEDS

• To purchase a home debt-free within the Quad Cities Area, 4,000-5,000 square feet, minimum 5 bedrooms/3 baths, 5 acres minimum fenced with a playground area, an outbuild/barn, separate room or building for therapy/counseling and schooling.

• Furnishings for home

• A 14-passenger van

• Staff to include House Parents and two (2) part-time assistants, all with a heart to serve children and a background in counseling and/or teaching.

• Activity and School Supplies for 10 children.

• Raise $500,000 by the end of the year to cover expenses for one full year.

THE PLAN

• Annual Fundraiser (tentative October 2024) at The Prescott Resort with Speaker Jim Caviezel to include silent and live auction items (needed) – need 28 sponsors @ $5,000 OR 15 @ $10,000

• Acquire Sponsors for event and monthly donors for Mission

• Marketing through local print, radio, social media

• Visibility at local events including HopeFest, etc.

We know that the need is great, and our mission and vision are big, too big for one couple who moved here to retire, to accomplish on their own. But we also know that we live in a community of people that love to love and want to make a difference. We believe that once our community becomes aware of the need and this mission, they will have no other than choice but to say, “how can I help?”

“What can I do, I am only one person?” Said 1 million people



