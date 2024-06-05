Support Free Speech in Wales

At our Cardiff-based free speech group, we are passionate about protecting and promoting free speech and expression across Wales. We've already supported several individuals and causes, but now we need your help to take things to the next level. We need a multi-tasking website to transform our ability to serve our community, support our members and literally "spread the word" about free speech. We'd like to offer a hotline to anyone feeling threatened or silenced; a genuinely "safe space" social forum; an information hub with resources and updates about free speech laws; and an online shop to help generate vital funds.



You can help make this vision a reality: by donating, you are defending all our fundamental rights to speak, argue and debate -- all cornerstones of our democracy. Please give generously, because every penny counts -- and with your support, we can create a powerful shield and platform for free speech in Wales. Thanks!