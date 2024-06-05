Kelvin's Recovery Fund

On May 19th, life threw a penalty stroke at my dad, but his spirit remains unbroken. He received top-notch care at Sunnybrook Hospital for 7 days, followed by Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital for outgoing treatment where he'll remain during his Rehabilitation.

The stroke caused damage to my dads right side of his brain called a right hemisphere cerebrum stroke. This has left my dad with no movement down his left arm/hand, as well as cognitive processing effects,extreme fatigue, and Left-sided neglect or lack of awareness of the left side.

The path to recovery demands at least half a year to 1 year of rehabilitation, but we're embracing the challenge with positivity. To support his journey, I'll be joining him at home after his discharge, ensuring he has the best possible care. We're prioritizing his health and celebrating each small victory along the way.

While his return to work is on hold, living through a cost of living crisis, it is very difficult to take advice to recover and rest, as time off work simply means loss of earnings and financial vulnerability. But we do not want my dad to return to work before he is ready and able to, simply because he cannot afford to take the time to recover.

Anyone who knows my dad, Kelvin will tell you what a caring, intelligent, and hard-working person he is. He makes everybody feel safe, will make you laugh until you wet yourself, and is, above all, kind. I may be biased, but I think he is the most incredible person in the universe. Always the first to help when somebody needs him, but this time, he needs you.

Ive created this group page to support my dads recovery, getting the therapy he needs as quickly as he needs it. The funds will go towards his immediate outgoings including rent, bills, loss of earnings,mental health therapy, travel expenses, home physio equipment, medication, consultations & medical treatments.

Our lives have very quickly been turned upside down, and my dad and I are doing all we can to make sure he comes out fighting even stronger than before. We just need your support to get him there.

If you made it to the end, thank you for reading. I know it’s a lot to take in. I cannot put into words how grateful we would be for your support, but if you cannot donate a share of the page to social media will make a difference too.