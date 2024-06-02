Campaign Image

Moe Knox Medical Needs Assistance

 USD $5,000

 USD $4,952

Campaign created by Glenna Kane

Campaign funds will be received by Glenna Kane

   A few months ago while at home, my Uncle Moe Knox blacked out and had a fall. Once he regained consciousness, he used his alert button to get help. He had broken his wrist. While that was relatively minor, during his recovery he lost the ability to walk. He was transferred to a Rehab facility and he has tried so hard to be able to go home and resume his life.

    That is not to be. At almost 90, Moe is unable to care for himself at home and will require 24/7 assistance. 

     Being Moe's niece and closest family to Connecticut, I made the difficult decision to move Moe to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he can be close to family and make his new life as comfortable as possible at a facility here. Leaving his home of 90 years will be very difficult.

     I am organizing this fundraiser to help with the costs of relocating Moe and to help with his care while I try to get more financial assistance.

    Moe Knox is an icon with his photography over the last 60 years most notibly with Drum Corps. He is a Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War. Moe has preserved memories for hundreds if not thousands of people over the years. Please consider helping to make Moe's remaining time on this earth the best it can be.

Forever grateful,

Glenna Kane

Recent Donations
Show:
John Clougher Sunrisers
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Moe.

David Purcell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all you have done for this great city.

John Palatucci
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

David Stern
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Best of luck Moe.

James McCaughey
$ 15.00 USD
6 months ago

Jim and Jess
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Good luck Moe and hoping you have calm seas ahead..

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Blessings!

Tracey Gilhuly
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

God Bless. Praying he does well! I care for my dad and M glad Moe( who I haven met) has such a caring niece

William Thomas McDonald
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Everyone who benefitted in the drum corps world should chip in!

The Cinzio Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you Moe, and thank you for all your years of service for the good of all the corps.

Scott Yaniga
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you, Moe. Thanks for all the decades of preserving our drum corps history.

Jeff Zeleny
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Susan Gibson
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Sending strength, upbeat positivity and healing energies your way

Fried from the RDG Bucs
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Loved Moe’s photos of Drum Corps and the USNavy

Kevin Cody
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Be strong Moe, prayers to you.

Roberto Duque
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Mary-Ann Bucci
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Glenna - you have a heart the size of Texas!!

