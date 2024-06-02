Moe Knox Medical Needs Assistance

A few months ago while at home, my Uncle Moe Knox blacked out and had a fall. Once he regained consciousness, he used his alert button to get help. He had broken his wrist. While that was relatively minor, during his recovery he lost the ability to walk. He was transferred to a Rehab facility and he has tried so hard to be able to go home and resume his life.

That is not to be. At almost 90, Moe is unable to care for himself at home and will require 24/7 assistance.

Being Moe's niece and closest family to Connecticut, I made the difficult decision to move Moe to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he can be close to family and make his new life as comfortable as possible at a facility here. Leaving his home of 90 years will be very difficult.

I am organizing this fundraiser to help with the costs of relocating Moe and to help with his care while I try to get more financial assistance.

Moe Knox is an icon with his photography over the last 60 years most notibly with Drum Corps. He is a Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War. Moe has preserved memories for hundreds if not thousands of people over the years. Please consider helping to make Moe's remaining time on this earth the best it can be.

Forever grateful,

Glenna Kane