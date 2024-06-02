Moe Knox Medical Needs Assistance

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,952
Campaign funds will be received by Glenna Kane
A few months ago while at home, my Uncle Moe Knox blacked out and had a fall. Once he regained consciousness, he used his alert button to get help. He had broken his wrist. While that was relatively minor, during his recovery he lost the ability to walk. He was transferred to a Rehab facility and he has tried so hard to be able to go home and resume his life.
That is not to be. At almost 90, Moe is unable to care for himself at home and will require 24/7 assistance.
Being Moe's niece and closest family to Connecticut, I made the difficult decision to move Moe to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he can be close to family and make his new life as comfortable as possible at a facility here. Leaving his home of 90 years will be very difficult.
I am organizing this fundraiser to help with the costs of relocating Moe and to help with his care while I try to get more financial assistance.
Moe Knox is an icon with his photography over the last 60 years most notibly with Drum Corps. He is a Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War. Moe has preserved memories for hundreds if not thousands of people over the years. Please consider helping to make Moe's remaining time on this earth the best it can be.
Forever grateful,
Glenna Kane
We love you Moe.
Thank you for all you have done for this great city.
Best of luck Moe.
Good luck Moe and hoping you have calm seas ahead..
Blessings!
God Bless. Praying he does well! I care for my dad and M glad Moe( who I haven met) has such a caring niece
Everyone who benefitted in the drum corps world should chip in!
God bless you Moe, and thank you for all your years of service for the good of all the corps.
God bless you, Moe. Thanks for all the decades of preserving our drum corps history.
Sending strength, upbeat positivity and healing energies your way
Loved Moe’s photos of Drum Corps and the USNavy
Be strong Moe, prayers to you.
Glenna - you have a heart the size of Texas!!
