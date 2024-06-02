Farmer Crafted

Raised:
USD $13,605
Campaign funds will be received by Heather Neff
Thank you all for the thousands of prayers going up for my sweet husband. I'm so grateful for the support, the kindness, the comfort, and the offers to come help with farm chores while he goes through this battle.
We will fight hard, we are scared to death but feeling an overwhelming peace when we pray and when we receive messages from all of you. Thank you for this!
We will not be able to attend markets for a while I'm sure. That was our main source of income, now our main focus is killing cancer and sticking together and our income will be reduced but we are making cutbacks to lessen the bills.
God bless you all!
Merry Christmas y'all.
You are loved!!!
Praying for Brad's complete healing! Sending much love and hugs.
God bless you both and we hope this helps.
Merry Christmas to my very favorite warriors who I've come to count as friends in Christ and view as lessons in a life of hope.
I'm praying for you!
We continue to pray for healing and peace for y’all
Brad and Heather, Praying God touches you with healing power, peace, grace and strength. May He receive all the glory for his answer to our prayers. In Jesus’ name.
Sending prayers up for you and Brad! Take care of yourselves!
Blessing and prayers for Brad's full recovery!!
Still praying for Brad and you!!!
God bless you.
Prayers for healing and comfort.
We hope y’all can use this money for some fun time! A big thank you to everyone who helped us make this possible, we love y’all and will continue praying for you!
God bless you both and give you comfort and healing.
August 11th, 2024
Brad is still fighting strong, staying positive and focusing on his nutrition and rest. His brain cancer is incurable, says the doctors , but we are not giving up without trying every avenue possible. This is his life, this is our life together and we are hopeful for a second chance 🙏
Each day is different, either good or hard, but each day is a gift.
July 15th, 2024
Dearest friends,
We want to thank you for your love, your kindness and your continued prayers along with all of these donations. You have no idea how much this has helped us, or maybe you do, thank you for this 🙏
We have rehomed 8 goats to a wonderful couple in Virginia and switched to some cheaper hay for the non-milkers.
Our farm store is no more and it will be hauled off next week sometime. It just wasn't bringing in the business we had hoped for and we can cut back on expenses even more by eliminating that monthly payment for the building.
Brad is healing from his brain surgery and has been able to take the morning chore of feeding the chickens. He is really enjoying that so it's not really like a chore after all❤️
He is so positive and so wonderful all the time.
His diagnosis is a grade 3 Astrocytoma. We are praying that there is no trace of it when we go back for a checkup 🙏
Every day is better, every day is a gift. God bless.
