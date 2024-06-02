Farmer Crafted

Thank you all for the thousands of prayers going up for my sweet husband. I'm so grateful for the support, the kindness, the comfort, and the offers to come help with farm chores while he goes through this battle.

We will fight hard, we are scared to death but feeling an overwhelming peace when we pray and when we receive messages from all of you. Thank you for this!

We will not be able to attend markets for a while I'm sure. That was our main source of income, now our main focus is killing cancer and sticking together and our income will be reduced but we are making cutbacks to lessen the bills.

God bless you all!



