SCARS Startup Fund

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $840

Campaign created by Kevin Soper

Campaign funds will be received by Servicemen and Citizens for American Rights Society

  Donations will help initiate the startup of The Servicemen and Citizens for American Rights Society(SCARS), a non profit, in our mission to protect Veterans who are using Veteran's Administration services and not receiving the services they have a right to receive with dignity, transparency and in a reasonable amount of time with educational outreach, guidance and civil litigation. Citizen activists will benefit as SCARS provides legal guidance through educational outreach and legal representation to uphold their Constitutionally protected activities in both criminal and civil litigation. ALL donations will be used to seed the SCARS program until we achieve our non-profit status with website design, legal expenses, government fees and other office materials.

SCARS has already taken the initial legal steps to incorporate in Delaware and should achieve our non-profit status in July of 2024.

Mission Statement; The Servicemen and Citizens for American Rights Society(SCARS) is soon a registered Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Organization whose mission serves 2 main purposes. Our first mission is to provide support services for American Veterans under the care of The Veteran's Administration in order to insure our Veterans are properly cared for through mental health care and educational services provided through SCARS outreach programs, and to insure that their physical and mental health care are promptly and properly provided for through legal services to our Military Veterans. SCARS 2nd purpose is to provide legal resources and services to U.S. Citizens struggling with government overreach while practicing Constitutionally Protected activities through activism.     

Recent Donations
Glocklaoded
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

For the goal

Claudette
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for TAV

Claudette
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you TAV

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

From a Army Veteran Mama

Flying Auditor
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

CONGRATS SCARS!

Freddie
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

We are going to make this work, I'm really looking forward to seeing it get established across the country.

Cliff Williams
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Mr Nickie
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

TheVigilance Committee
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Wonderful news

Flex Freedoms
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Flying Auditor
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Congrats Kevin!

