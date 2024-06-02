SCARS Startup Fund

Donations will help initiate the startup of The Servicemen and Citizens for American Rights Society(SCARS), a non profit, in our mission to protect Veterans who are using Veteran's Administration services and not receiving the services they have a right to receive with dignity, transparency and in a reasonable amount of time with educational outreach, guidance and civil litigation. Citizen activists will benefit as SCARS provides legal guidance through educational outreach and legal representation to uphold their Constitutionally protected activities in both criminal and civil litigation. ALL donations will be used to seed the SCARS program until we achieve our non-profit status with website design, legal expenses, government fees and other office materials.

SCARS has already taken the initial legal steps to incorporate in Delaware and should achieve our non-profit status in July of 2024.