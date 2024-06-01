Sunny’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Journey

Sunny Holley is a single Mom. Recently she started having severe back and hip pain only to learn that her Breast Cancer has Metastasized! As a single Mom she already struggled financially but tried to make a way the best she could for her son Dale. She has had to step back from work because she physically can’t get around. Sunny is someone who helps everyone even when she can’t so now she needs a little help to help ease her financial pain. Also, please pray for her and Dale and what their future holds! Cancer is so hard physically, mentally & financially! Pray for her fight!!