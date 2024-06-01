Sunny’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Journey

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,990
Campaign funds will be received by Sunny Holley
Love and prayers!
Praying for you Sunny, every day!
Praying for you, Sunny. Love to you and Dale!!
Praying for your healing ❤️🩹 May GOD bless you exceedingly and abundantly!
Praying for Gods healing touch
Big prayers going up for you Sunny!! Much love and hugs!
I don't have much! You've got this! Please don't be afraid to ask for help! Let me know if I can do anything for you!
big prayers for you guys we serve a big big GOD
I love you sunny we are praying hard for you.
Continually praying for you and your family
Keeping you in our hearts and prayers
Praying for you and your healing, Sunny!!
Praying for complete healing my precious friend, Love and hugs to you!!!
Love and prayers Sunny!! Stay strong, love you!’
Praying for you and your family!
Love you sweetie and am praying for healing and comfort that only God can give.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.