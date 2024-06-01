Campaign Image

Sunny’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Journey

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,990

Campaign created by Jennifer Bagbey

Campaign funds will be received by Sunny Holley

Sunny Holley is a single Mom. Recently she started having severe back and hip pain only to learn that her Breast Cancer has Metastasized! As a single Mom she already struggled financially but tried to make a way the best she could for her son Dale. She has had to step back from work because she physically can’t get around. Sunny is someone who helps everyone even when she can’t so now she needs a little help to help ease her financial pain. Also, please pray for her and Dale and what their future holds! Cancer is so hard physically, mentally & financially! Pray for her fight!!
Recent Donations
Show:
Phyllis Iseley
$ 430.00 USD
2 months ago

Edith Herndon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love and prayers!

Iseley family
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you Sunny, every day!

Erin and Blake
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you, Sunny. Love to you and Dale!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for your healing ❤️‍🩹 May GOD bless you exceedingly and abundantly!

Misty Doak
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for Gods healing touch

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Big prayers going up for you Sunny!! Much love and hugs!

Libby
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

I don't have much! You've got this! Please don't be afraid to ask for help! Let me know if I can do anything for you!

Heather
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

big prayers for you guys we serve a big big GOD

Chris sams
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

I love you sunny we are praying hard for you.

Diane Clements
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Continually praying for you and your family

Lee and Gokce
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

Keeping you in our hearts and prayers

Van and Nicki Gibson
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Madison Thompson
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you and your healing, Sunny!!

Alice McDaniel
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for complete healing my precious friend, Love and hugs to you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Love and prayers Sunny!! Stay strong, love you!’

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

Aunt Doris Davis
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Love you sweetie and am praying for healing and comfort that only God can give.

Dan and Jennifer Bryant
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

