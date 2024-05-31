Campaign Image

Equipping Leaders International

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Gregory Rittenhouse

Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Rittenhouse

Equipping Leaders International

95% of pastors worldwide have no formal training or education in Bible. Hence, false teaching and false views are prevalent in many churches. This is the case in Malawi, Africa. We train under resourced pastors using seminary grade courses to assist them in being grounded in solid biblical doctrine. The pastors then go and train rural pastors, using the same material. We train in person, several times yearly, and via Zoom, monthly. We also support the training efforts of our pastors by supplying materials, transportation where needed, and benevolence where needed. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Supporter
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Hopeful
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo