Equipping Leaders International

95% of pastors worldwide have no formal training or education in Bible. Hence, false teaching and false views are prevalent in many churches. This is the case in Malawi, Africa. We train under resourced pastors using seminary grade courses to assist them in being grounded in solid biblical doctrine. The pastors then go and train rural pastors, using the same material. We train in person, several times yearly, and via Zoom, monthly. We also support the training efforts of our pastors by supplying materials, transportation where needed, and benevolence where needed.