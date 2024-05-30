Wheels of freedom for Megan

Meet Megan. She is a beautiful shining spirit in this world, and has not let her medical challenges stop her from being this for others. With a heart full of love and faith, this woman is on a mission to live life to its fullest and share her love and faith along the way! Our mission now is to get her into her very own vehicle with the needed adaptive control modifications so she can regain her independence and drive again.

Prior to her life altering medical diagnosis of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC), which ultimately led her to double below-the-knee amputations, Megan was in the middle of nursing school and had a bright future dedicating her life to helping others. Although her career path as a nurse was derailed, this does not stop her from helping anyone she can in any way she can. She seems to have a kindred connection to children and animals. And her never ending ability to just keep going is inspiring. You'll never find her sitting and feeling sorry for herself.

She stays busy creating beautifully hand painted greeting cards that she sells locally. She also spends time at a farm bakery working in the kitchen with special needs individuals preparing the horse treats. She does wonders for their confidence and is excited to spend time with them as they develop skills. Megan craves the freedom of a vehicle so she can spend more time volunteering in similar settings.

About PBC. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis is a progressive chronic autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts of the liver. The ducts become inflamed and slowly deteriorate and collapse. This causes a myriad of issues with digestion and nutrition absorption, and eventually leads to cirrhosis of the liver. There is no cure for this disease.

In 2015 Megan received her first liver transplant and was so grateful for this miracle and a new leas on life. However, over the next 3 years Megan found herself in and out of the hospital with complications from this transplant only to learn this new liver also had problematic bile ducts. She was once again put on the donor list and prayed for another miracle. While waiting for another transplant, Megan's health deteriorated (although her spirit never did). She developed autoimmune neuropathy which left her wheelchair bound.

When her 2019 miracle arrived and she received her second liver transplant, Megan could finally start looking towards living a normal life again. However, the neuropathy had taken such a hold of her lower limbs, she developed bilateral drop foot and was told she would never walk on her legs again. At this point, Megan made the incredibly tough decision to undergo double below-the-knee amputation and live with prosthetic legs. She was determined to walk again, and she is doing just that!

Let's get Megan rolling through this life again! All donations will go directly to helping Megan purchase a newer model vehicle, pay for the controls & installation of the controls, and for the classes that she must (by law) take before she can take the road test and get her new Driver's license.