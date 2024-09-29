Kris Beats Cancer

In April 2024, Our cherished friend Kris Jaeckle was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This cancer is very aggressive and has spread to her other organs. There is a chemo however, which has proved to be very effective in fighting this type of cancer. Kris has already completed two sessions of chemo, but the side effects have been very tough on her. She is bone thin, weak and needs a community of support.

As we support her through this difficult journey, and we're asking if you will help her too by donating. Your generosity will cover the regular things that healthcare doesn't cover; meals, vitamins, and in-home health care. This will make such a difference to her quality of life and will go a long way in brining comfort and hope to Kris, her family and friends.

Thank you so very much for your kindness and your help. Wishing you peace and blessings.



