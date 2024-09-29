Kris Beats Cancer

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,386
Campaign funds will be received by Erika Reynolds
In April 2024, Our cherished friend Kris Jaeckle was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This cancer is very aggressive and has spread to her other organs. There is a chemo however, which has proved to be very effective in fighting this type of cancer. Kris has already completed two sessions of chemo, but the side effects have been very tough on her. She is bone thin, weak and needs a community of support.
As we support her through this difficult journey, and we're asking if you will help her too by donating. Your generosity will cover the regular things that healthcare doesn't cover; meals, vitamins, and in-home health care. This will make such a difference to her quality of life and will go a long way in brining comfort and hope to Kris, her family and friends.
Thank you so very much for your kindness and your help. Wishing you peace and blessings.
You bring such Joy to all of us, Kris! So proud of you! 👏
Love everyday to Kris! ❤️
You can do this
Wishing you the best with your recovery
Prayers for Kris and her family.
Praying for God's strength and healing.
Praying hard for you
Get well!
Love Kris Hang in there , you can DO this !!
Kris is fighting hard but this journey is draining her! She is so weak and sadly the medical community has failed her. She is a strong Christian and has helped me so much in my faith journey. Kris needs our help with medical deductible, and other things to help her through this journey and keep her comfortable. Please consider helping our beautiful angel Kris. Praying for Kris
September 29th, 2024
Hi Everyone, Thank you all so very much for giving so generously !!
Kris has completed 5 Chemo therapy sessions. Her next CT Scan for the official numbers will take place the first week of October. Her latest CA number was a 45 which is amazing because she started at 1025 !!
Although this is great news, Kris is extremely thin and weak. Her body desperately needs nutrients. We have set up an Account with Cindy, the owner of Revive Infusion therapy. Cindy can accept credit cards over the phone and she will keep an account of the money in a dedicated account for Kris to use on IV vitamin therapy.
Please feel free to reach out to RevIVE to contribute to Kris's healing.
Thank you and GodBless.
Erika Reynolds (Friend)
https://www.reviveinfusiontherapy.com/
RevIVe Infusion Therapy
Address: 3244 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049
Phone: (817) 910-8942
Products and Services: reviveinfusiontherapy.com
