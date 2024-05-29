Supporting the Richard family

Tragedy struck this family on May 21st when devoted father and husband, John Richard was unexpectedly taken from them. As a Marine veteran John protected his family and neighbors by putting himself between them and the threat and thus losing life. Maribel and the kids are needing assistance to start a new life and get on their feet without John.

Having kids in school, lots of mouths to feed and having to move abruptly is hard enough by itself but they have to continue this life without Dad. John was the sole breadwinner for the family so the financial pressure is enormous, but Maribel will be in search of a job that accommodates their family schedule.

To give them assistance with this, please give generously to this family that has had their world shaken so unimaginably.





They are extremely grateful for the help and support that they have been given and anything you can do is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support to this loving family.







