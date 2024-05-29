Supporting the Richard family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $2,600
Campaign funds will be received by Maribel Lopez
Tragedy struck this family on May 21st when devoted father and husband, John Richard was unexpectedly taken from them. As a Marine veteran John protected his family and neighbors by putting himself between them and the threat and thus losing life. Maribel and the kids are needing assistance to start a new life and get on their feet without John.
Having kids in school, lots of mouths to feed and having to move abruptly is hard enough by itself but they have to continue this life without Dad. John was the sole breadwinner for the family so the financial pressure is enormous, but Maribel will be in search of a job that accommodates their family schedule.
To give them assistance with this, please give generously to this family that has had their world shaken so unimaginably.
They are extremely grateful for the help and support that they have been given and anything you can do is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support to this loving family.
Still thinking of y’all.
Continuous prayers over your family! 💕
Love you Mari and family. Always praying and wishing the best things for your life.
Hang in there! Sending lots of thoughts and prayers your way.
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
My condolences to you and the ohana. I pray for endless healing upon each and every one of you.
So sorry for your families loss. Stay close to the Lord during this rough and trying time. Prayers for your family and blessings to come. -with lots of Love, -Random neighbors on Maverick Ln.
We are so sorry for this loss.
Prayers for the family.
May God bless you all and keep you safe. So sorry for your loss. Appreciate Mr. Richard's service to our country.
Prayers
Prayers sent to you and your family!
Sending prayers to this beautiful family.
I'm so sorry for your tragic and sudden loss.
