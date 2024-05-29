Support Dr Beverly Peers fight for all doctors

Like many thousands of healthcare employees who exercised their right to bodily autonomy and refused to be injected with an experimental drug to remain employed, Dr Beverley Peers, a hospital based Anaesthetist, was terminated unlawfully from Eastern Health in December 2022 after her vaccine exemption expired.

Dr Peers appealed to the Chief Medical Officer, Eastern Health, Dr Alison Dwyer, to cancel the unlawful termination but she ignored her plea. A Writ of Submission seeking to end mandatory vaccination and for reinstatement and remuneration of back pay, of not for only Dr Peers, but many other healthcare employees is ready to be presented to the High Court of Australia. Dr Beverley Peers as un unrepresented litigant, is seeking to defend all doctors and healthcare workers rights in the High Court of Australia Dr Beverley Peers is ably supported with para legal advice. She desperately needs financial support as the filing costs alone are around $4000. Please support this brave doctors fight for all hospital healthcare employees rights and our right to a true patient doctor relationship without bureaucratic interference.