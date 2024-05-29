Support Dr Beverly Peers fight for all doctors

Goal:
AUD $50,000
Raised:
AUD $4,470
Campaign funds will be received by Beverley Peers
Like many thousands of healthcare employees who exercised their right to bodily autonomy and refused to be injected with an experimental drug to remain employed, Dr Beverley Peers, a hospital based Anaesthetist, was terminated unlawfully from Eastern Health in December 2022 after her vaccine exemption expired.
Dr Peers appealed to the Chief Medical Officer, Eastern Health, Dr Alison Dwyer, to cancel the unlawful termination but she ignored her plea. A Writ of Submission seeking to end mandatory vaccination and for reinstatement and remuneration of back pay, of not for only Dr Peers, but many other healthcare employees is ready to be presented to the High Court of Australia. Dr Beverley Peers as un unrepresented litigant, is seeking to defend all doctors and healthcare workers rights in the High Court of Australia Dr Beverley Peers is ably supported with para legal advice. She desperately needs financial support as the filing costs alone are around $4000. Please support this brave doctors fight for all hospital healthcare employees rights and our right to a true patient doctor relationship without bureaucratic interference.
Thankyou for standing up freedom to choose.
Best wishes for successful outcome.
May the blessing of the Father , the Son, and The Holy Spirit descend upon you and remain with you forever. Amen
Well done righteous woman and ethical doctor.
It is terrible that Doctors and nurses are being hounded out of their jobs for standing up to the mandating of an experimental drug that uses controversal gene-editing technology, and was only ever approved for emergency use authorisation.
Thank you Dr Peers. Your mission is of great importance and I wish you complete success. xx
Thank you for all that you are doing for all of us as health professionals.
Thank you for your courage, and dedication to real medicine. We need more doctors like you. May you be vindicated in the court case and may this help to topple the tyrants!
Best wishes Beverley
Pleasure to know your honorable morals.
God bless and give you the strength and courage to face Goliath. We are praying for you to succeed against this travesty against you and all those who were unlawfully penalised for their right to choose. Thankyou Dr Beverley. GB🙏🙏🙏
Thank you for standing up against those unnecessary mandates and you unlawful termination. God bless you.
