Wesley's Playground

Wesley Alexander Roche was only 5 years old when he passed away from a rare pediatric kidney cancer called Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. His story touched the hearts of many near and far, bringing together a community, and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, joy, generosity, and hope.

We are delighted and honored to have the special opportunity to work with Where Angels Play, a wonderful foundation that builds playgrounds in memory of children who have left us too soon. They have generously offered to build a playground in Wesley's honor at the Grange Fairgrounds in Wrightstown, PA. The Grand Opening will be September 28, 2024.

This will be a beautiful tribute to Wes, but also a very valuable contribution to our community. The playground will be open to the public year round, offering children a place to play while siblings play baseball on the nearby fields, and a fun place to visit while attending the grange fair. We are so happy that Wesley will remain with us in memory in such a positive and lasting way, and are immensely grateful to all the people who have made this possible.

That said, #teamroche wants to give back to Where Angels Play so they can continue to do their good work for others. Here is the plan:

I (Nicole) have pledged to run 292 miles between now and September. This is the amount of days that Wesley had cancer from diagnosis to transition. For every mile I run, I would like to donate $35 to Where Angels Play. Will you sponsor a mile for the cause?

Follow along on Facebook and Instagram to see how many miles have been pledged towards the playground, and how many I have run so far! Together, we will reach several goals and raise funds for a GREAT cause. Thank you so much for your support!