Wesley's Playground

Wesley Alexander Roche was only 5 years old when he passed away from a rare pediatric kidney cancer called Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. His story touched the hearts of many near and far, bringing together a community, and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, joy, generosity, and hope.
We are delighted and honored to have the special opportunity to work with Where Angels Play, a wonderful foundation that builds playgrounds in memory of children who have left us too soon. They have generously offered to build a playground in Wesley's honor at the Grange Fairgrounds in Wrightstown, PA. The Grand Opening will be September 28, 2024.
This will be a beautiful tribute to Wes, but also a very valuable contribution to our community. The playground will be open to the public year round, offering children a place to play while siblings play baseball on the nearby fields, and a fun place to visit while attending the grange fair. We are so happy that Wesley will remain with us in memory in such a positive and lasting way, and are immensely grateful to all the people who have made this possible.
That said, #teamroche wants to give back to Where Angels Play so they can continue to do their good work for others. Here is the plan:
I (Nicole) have pledged to run 292 miles between now and September. This is the amount of days that Wesley had cancer from diagnosis to transition. For every mile I run, I would like to donate $35 to Where Angels Play. Will you sponsor a mile for the cause?
Follow along on Facebook and Instagram to see how many miles have been pledged towards the playground, and how many I have run so far! Together, we will reach several goals and raise funds for a GREAT cause. Thank you so much for your support!
My niece Courtney shared this story with me. I am sorry for the loss of Wesley. This playground is a beautiful dedication to your son. Prayers and blessings
To your angel Wes. He has touched so many lives and now will continue to with this playground.
Thankful for this special memorial playground for Wes! We continue to pray for your family.
In honor of Wesley who left a special mark on the hearts of so many!
What a lovely honor of Wes. Looking forward to this vision becoming reality!
Running for Wesley
You are forever in our hearts, precious Wesley.
You are a true inspiration to all. Keep watching for those Signs!
For Wesley and his mom, who I may never meet but her story has touched me and I’ll forever be #teamroche.
