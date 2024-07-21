Once again, Jaxon is preparing for another battle! As many of you know, this past year has been a hard one for Jaxon as more pieces of his puzzle have come to light. This spring, it became apparent that Jax was suffering from numerous seizures. More tests and specialists were brought in to help. He has since been diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (a form of epilepsy).... which means he now has LGS, on top of Autoimmune Encephalopathy, on top of his remaining ganglio-neuroblastoma tumor. Jaxon’s latest MRI is showing growth of this mass around his spine. Since the tumor is compressing his spine, surgery is now an immediate need.





** UPDATE: Jaxon will be having surgery on July 30, 2024. They will be heading to Philadelphia on July 29 with surgery the following day. Jaxon is facing weeks of recovery and weeks of inpatient rehab. The Ferguson’s are planning for an extended stay in Philly - many weeks to months. Please join with us to help support them with all the upcoming expenses this will bring about. We would love to bless them with the funds for air travel, any needed lodging, food, and transportation estimating between $5,000-$10,000.

The Ferguson's also have an urgent need for a handicap-modified van to safely transport Jaxon on a day to day basis. Currently, his mom has to lift him in and out of his adaptive carseat to get him in and out of their van. This is getting incredibly challenging because he is growing and they will not be able to lift him much longer. The need has grown even more urgent because of the unknown physical state Jaxon will be in when he returns from his surgery. We are setting the fundraiser to cover both of these urgent needs. If you happen to have a van that is already modified to accommodate a wheelchair or know of someone who does that would like to donate, this would significantly lesson the burden on the Ferguson's. The estimated cost for a used handicap-modified van ranges between $40,000-$60,000. Please consider giving if you are able and showing the love of Christ to this sweet family. They have faced battle after battle over the last few years, and so many times we all wish we could help... Now we have a tangible way we can all join together to help them during their time of great need! Thank you for all the ways you have already prayed for, supported, and loved this sweet family!





"Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy, who satisfies you with good so that your youth is renewed like the eagle's. The Lord works righteousness and justice for all who are oppressed. He made known his ways to Moses, his acts to the people of Israel. The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. He will not always chide, nor will he keep his anger forever. He does not deal with us according to our sins, nor repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his steadfast love toward those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far does he remove our transgressions from us. As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him. For he knows our frame; he remembers that we are dust. As for man, his days are like grass; he flourishes like a flower of the field; for the wind passes over it, and it is gone, and its place knows it no more. But the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to children's children, to those who keep his covenant and remember to do his commandments." Psalm 103:1-19