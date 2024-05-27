Campaign Image

Medical Mission Trip to Guatemala Los Gozosos

 USD $2,500

 USD $1,445

Mary Fleck

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Fleck

Medical Mission Trip: Los Gozosos


On July 11th, I’m joining a team of 9 to head down to Chimaltenango, Guatemala for a week to partner with the staff at Los Gozosos (https://www.losgozosos.com/) (‘The Joyful Ones’), providing medical and spiritual care for the orphans who live there. We are excited to love on these precious children, and invite you to be part of what God is doing in and through the lives of the orphans, staff, and surrounding community - through prayer and finances! The supplies we are bringing include: medicine, canes & walkers, other medical supplies, Bibles, clothes, and toys. We are grateful for your financial support and how it will deeply impact the lives of those in Chimaltenango!

We will also be serving the community of Comalapa, bringing them medical supplies and attention, groceries, and prayer. Finally, this year we’ll also be looking to minister to some folks stricken by addiction. I’ll be helping to lead worship and interpret for the team throughout the trip. Please be praying for me and for the team!

“Sing to God, sing praises to his name; lift up a song to him who rides through the deserts; his name is the Lord; exult before him!

Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation.”

Psalm 68:4-5

Recent Donations
Karen B
$ 125.00 USD
6 months ago

So proud of you, Mary! You are always lifting the bar….

Ruth Woods
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for God’s protection over you and the rest of your team. Also prayer for the people of Guatemala and that hearts and minds will be changed as you exude Jesus’ love through worship and praise. So excited for you Mary and this opportunity to do Gods work abroad. Can’t wait to hear about it when you come back. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️

Deborah
$ 120.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you Mary, you are amazing!

Audrey
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you Mary! 😍 I know you're going to be a blessing everywhere you go!

Sharon
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Just a little something. I know how much of blessing this trip is going to be. Love you so much Mare. God is so good!!

Laura Sayre
$ 150.00 USD
6 months ago

Mare! We’re so excited to hear about how the Lord moves during this year’s trip! We love you and are praying!! -Laura & Jonathan

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

You are sooo amazing, Mary! keep shinning and spreading God’s message and love ❤️ Have a blessed and safe trip my dear friend! Love you so much 🤗

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Not much, but I wanted to be a part of it somehow :)

Julie E
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Safe travels and best wishes for a successful trip!

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Wishing abundant blessings for this mission of love

Claire Hagan
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

LOVE YOUUUU

Grandma Mary
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Good Luck Little Mary!

Shannon
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for your trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Julie K
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Mom
$ 75.00 USD
7 months ago

You are my spirit animal. I love your service heart.

