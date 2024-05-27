Medical Mission Trip to Guatemala Los Gozosos

Medical Mission Trip: Los Gozosos





On July 11th, I’m joining a team of 9 to head down to Chimaltenango, Guatemala for a week to partner with the staff at Los Gozosos (https://www.losgozosos.com/) (‘The Joyful Ones’), providing medical and spiritual care for the orphans who live there. We are excited to love on these precious children, and invite you to be part of what God is doing in and through the lives of the orphans, staff, and surrounding community - through prayer and finances! The supplies we are bringing include: medicine, canes & walkers, other medical supplies, Bibles, clothes, and toys. We are grateful for your financial support and how it will deeply impact the lives of those in Chimaltenango!

We will also be serving the community of Comalapa, bringing them medical supplies and attention, groceries, and prayer. Finally, this year we’ll also be looking to minister to some folks stricken by addiction. I’ll be helping to lead worship and interpret for the team throughout the trip. Please be praying for me and for the team!

“Sing to God, sing praises to his name; lift up a song to him who rides through the deserts; his name is the Lord; exult before him!

Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation.”

Psalm 68:4-5