Fight for Kathy

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $42,860
Campaign funds will be received by Zachary Bonfilio
My mom was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. It’s a high grade level 4 glioma and there is no level 5. We aren’t going to stop fighting and she has a wonderful team of doctors but the truth is her diagnosis comes with a very small survival rate. I wish I made enough money in my life to give her the satisfaction of not being able to worry about bills, expenses, or even just doing whatever she wants in her last days, but unfortunately I fell short of that. I’m asking, actually I’m begging for your help.
I’ve built a platform over the years, I’ve never asked you to pay for my content, but I am asking you now to help me help the most important woman in my life. Whatever you can spare is enough, and if you have nothing, all we ask is prayers. My mother’s name is Kathleen Bonfilio, and her Mothers name is Evelyn Kelley for anyone of the Jewish faith who wants to say a prayer for her health and well being.
I hate asking for this, but I know if you were in my position you’d do the same. Please help, and god bless you. I’m
🙏🏻
!רפואה שלמה
Refua shlema!
Thank you for standing with the Jewish people
Good son. Good guy. Thank you for all you do on behalf of the Jewish people.
Sending our prayers to you and your mother. Thank you for standing up for what’s right.
Sending prayers to you Zack, and your dear mother Kathy.
Donated because in Judaism we’re taught to give back. Since you stand with the Jews you should be included:)
Thank you for standing up for the Jewish people
Mom raised a good son ❤️👍🏻
We Love You!
Praying for your mom to feel better. Thank you for what you do for Israel. G’d Bless you and your family
From a grateful Jew
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.