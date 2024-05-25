Fight for Kathy

My mom was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. It’s a high grade level 4 glioma and there is no level 5. We aren’t going to stop fighting and she has a wonderful team of doctors but the truth is her diagnosis comes with a very small survival rate. I wish I made enough money in my life to give her the satisfaction of not being able to worry about bills, expenses, or even just doing whatever she wants in her last days, but unfortunately I fell short of that. I’m asking, actually I’m begging for your help.





I’ve built a platform over the years, I’ve never asked you to pay for my content, but I am asking you now to help me help the most important woman in my life. Whatever you can spare is enough, and if you have nothing, all we ask is prayers. My mother’s name is Kathleen Bonfilio, and her Mothers name is Evelyn Kelley for anyone of the Jewish faith who wants to say a prayer for her health and well being.

I hate asking for this, but I know if you were in my position you’d do the same. Please help, and god bless you. I’m





