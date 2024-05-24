About Brenda Geppert, the Inspiration behind her heart is to help and serve our community with affordable and safe pet grooming needs.

Brenda began her career in pet grooming in 1989 as a bather for clients' precious furbabies. Then in 1992, grooming was added to Brenda's pet care career repertoire. Soon thereafter, a certain dog clientele started to come to Brenda, and her expertise in grooming and handling morphed into specializing in nervous, scared dogs and rescues. Brenda became this special clientele's last hope as most of these types of dogs had been rejected by other grooming facilities and banned from returning to them. She also has worked with many aggressive dogs that were turned away from other groomers and these dogs turned out not to be aggressive at all in Brenda's care.

Brenda then moved to Montana in 2005 with her cat, 2 dogs, her grooming supplies, and $200.00 in her pocket where she worked for a groomer in Hamilton, Montana until 2007. She then became the groomer at a boarding facility in Florence, MT. where she expanded her skills up until 2011 when she opened her own professional grooming business in Stevensville, Montana. Which leads us to why we need your help.

On May 20 2024 the owner of the building Brenda has been renting all these years gave notice to vacate the business , July 1 2024 ,to do some overdue and much-needed major building repairs and the business must leave to find a new location.

Brenda's entire working life has been dedicated to safely caring for and grooming our furbabies and we need to continue this much-needed affordable service in or community. Brenda has never charged her customers what other groomers charge in their businesses so this news to vacate has her and all the pets that depend on her to groom them in a serious pinch.

So, we ask you to please...Please consider donating to Brenda's grooming business, BrenWood Pet Grooming, as she is desperately looking to move the location and all the associated costs that go into this giant move in a market that has little to no locations for rent. The new location will need extensive adaptability, heavy equipment installed, plumbing upgrades, electrical upgrades, handicapped entrances, etc...

The amount needed to be raised is $24,000.00 for these modifications in a new location.

We thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts and all our furbaby hearts as well.



