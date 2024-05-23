Help Make Ben Garrison Healthy Again

Ben Garrison has been there for you drawing the cartoons that you love since 2010. He has always prevailed in the face of adversity. But now he is facing serious health challenges when he got the most devastating news that anyone can get, he was diagnosed with cancer last May.

Ben grew weaker and weaker before his cancer surgery, yet he somehow kept drawing the cartoons even with stage four cancer. We were really worried he would not be around to draw cartoons for the 2024 election. It was that bad. The surgery was successful and the cancer was removed.

Ben has always prevailed in the face of adversity—censorship, attacks from the woke Left, death threats, and legal turmoil—and yet this is the biggest challenge he now faces in his life.

Ben's steadfast dedication to his work, to you, to our country, and to his family is relentless. It’s almost ironic that the best human beings and patriots are afflicted with the worst punishments.

During 2023 Ben slowly regained his old fighting spirit and his sense of humor. Yet the fight was not over. He still had to endure six months of immunotherapy treatments (like chemotherapy) that caused him considerable pain. Due to these treatments, his thyroid gland was destroyed. This was yet another setback and we are dealing with the consequences.

As you can imagine, our spirits are a bit low right now. It’s election season and Ben has to be at the top of his game to draw the cartoons that will highly impact the outcome in November. The constant worry of his medical bills (which is in the tens of thousands) has restricted his creativity and enthusiasm. We feel that now is the time to ask for outside help. Please consider donating to help us out with medical costs.

No matter how big or small, your donation will make all the difference in Ben’s fight for his health here in 2024. We can’t give up on the people we love. We will overcome this. We won’t stop fighting.

Your donation goes to helping Ben pay his medical expenses and also supports his wonderful pro America cartoons.



Thank you and God Bless you! Let's Make Ben Healthy Again!

Thank you!

