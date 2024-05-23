Stop the insanity

Campaign Image

Greetings and Blessings ... Ephesians 6:12 ... We are building a Team to resolve the issue, of missing and abused children ... Over 1 million children are kidnapped, ritually murdered, and Adrenochromed annually ... We know who/what is responsible, and seek resources, to end this insanity ... As a 20 year Private Special Intelligence Officer, that reported to former State Senator John DeCamp, aka, Author of the Franklin cover up, and Apostolic Lineage Christian, we must Unite to stop this Luciferian Insanity, and implement all necessary to help make the U.S. the most spiritually powerful and independent Nation on Earth ... We need your help ... Any questions or comments RSVP anytime ... In Christ the King, John Nicholson ... Citizen's Committee for Restructured Government ... 

