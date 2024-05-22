Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,190
Campaign funds will be received by John Kamp
On June 1st, I will be participating in the Hawaii 70.3 Ironman to once again raise funds for Christ for Myanmar. Last year we raised approximately $5,000.00 for the cause. Please prayerfully consider this cause. Myanmar is in the middle of a civil war and could use a lot of support. Below are a few needs.
1. Support of four additional church planters at a cost of $5,280.00. This will be in addition to the 14 existing!
2. Education costs for church planter's children due to the schools being closed $4,410.00.
3. Maintenance rapiers on seminary building to keep rain out $8,000.00.
Checks can be sent to Covenant Fellowship Church Attn: John Kamp located at 600 W. 162nd St. South Holland, IL. 60473
Thank you for considering supporting,
John Van Kalker
Christ for Myanmar
