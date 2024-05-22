Campaign Image

Christ for Myanmar

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,190

Campaign created by John Van kalker

Campaign funds will be received by John Kamp

On June 1st, I will be participating in the Hawaii 70.3 Ironman to once again raise funds for Christ for Myanmar. Last year we raised approximately $5,000.00 for the cause. Please prayerfully consider this cause. Myanmar is in the middle of a civil war and could use a lot of support. Below are a few needs. 

1. Support of four additional church planters at a cost of $5,280.00. This will be in addition to the 14 existing!

2. Education costs for church planter's children due to the schools being closed $4,410.00. 

3. Maintenance rapiers on seminary building to keep rain out $8,000.00. 

Checks can be sent to Covenant Fellowship Church Attn: John Kamp located at 600 W. 162nd St. South Holland, IL. 60473

Thank you for considering supporting, 

John Van Kalker 

Recent Donations
Michelle Bouwer
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

Jerry Van Kalker
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 290.00 USD
7 months ago

Kevin and Kim Keevers
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Way to go, John!

Fred and Ingrid
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Great swim, bike, run! Great cause!

Todd and Marla
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Keep going, John!

Susan Kowalski
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Prayers for you, John! Best wishes!

Tony and Kristi Bonicontr
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Good luck John!

