Please help Scott through Bone Cancer treatment

Our family has created this fund-raiser for Scott due to the sudden news about his health and diagnosis. Scott was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is complicated with Amyloidosis that is unfortunately shutting down his kidneys. Sadly the cancer has made his bones extremely weak which has caused his hip to completely shatter and he's now unable to walk. Scott is currently awaiting full hip replacement surgery if radiation therapy makes his bones strong enough to withhold the surgery required.Scott has had to move in with his sister who is providing extensive daily care for him. we are reaching out for donations of any amount so we can help him get to his weekly hospital visits, chemo and radiation therapy, food and living expenses and most importantly to raise enough to buy a wheelchair so it's easier for him to get around. We are grateful and appreciative for any help during his treatment. We know there's no cure for this blood cancer but we can help him slow it down. Many thanks

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 AUD
4 months ago

Beau Eldridge
$ 20.00 AUD
5 months ago

Sorry I couldn't give ya more bro!

Prabhsimran
$ 20.00 AUD
6 months ago

May God Bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 AUD
6 months ago

Cam Saint
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

You’ve got this brother

Callen mcgrath
$ 200.00 AUD
7 months ago

love you uncle scott

Shane and Vanderheyden Fa
$ 100.00 AUD
7 months ago

Abbey
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

Hope this helps xx

Trusted aid
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

Get well soon

Brady
$ 60.00 AUD
7 months ago

Rex clough
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

Keep ya head up bro

Sorayah
$ 49.00 AUD
7 months ago

Caleb stevenson
$ 7.00 AUD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 AUD
7 months ago

kaitlyn thomas
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

i hope it all goes well xoxo

Maree Lynch
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

Charlotte
$ 25.00 AUD
7 months ago

Gemma Salotti
$ 15.00 AUD
7 months ago

Lots of love x

Adeel Riasat
$ 42.00 AUD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
7 months ago

