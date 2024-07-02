Help a Retrenched Missionary Family Overcome

Hi

My name is Theo Jason.

For four years, my family and I served faithfully as missionaries in the village of Mahahe, Okavango East, Namibia. Our mission was simple yet profound: to bring hope and support to a rural community. Sadly, in May of 2024, the church that employed us could no longer afford to fund our work. We were retrenched but allowed to stay on the mission station's one-hectare property—a blessing we’re deeply grateful for.

This small piece of land is now our lifeline. We grow vegetables and tend to a few fruit trees, striving to provide for our family of five. However, the challenges we face are overwhelming. Our fence is barely functional, allowing thieves and villagers’ cows and goats to enter, eating crops and damaging trees. On top of this, we lack the tools and resources needed to maintain the land effectively:

• Our generator is broken and needs N$2,000 (~$100 USD) for repairs.

• Our small solar system is stretched to its limits, forcing us to ration electricity daily.

• The irrigation pipes are brittle and damaged, patched with makeshift fixes that barely hold.

• We lack shade nets to protect crops from the harsh elements and crop-eating pests.

Without these repairs and resources, we cannot farm effectively or secure a steady food supply for our children.

Our car, another vital lifeline, is also out of service. It would cost N$20,000 (~$1,000 USD) to repair—a sum that feels impossible to achieve with our current resources. Without a vehicle, we cannot reach markets 60 km away, seek work, or buy essential supplies, not to mention if there's an emergency we have no way of getting to aid in time or at all.

Currently, ($1,000 USD) could sustain us through two months, providing basic needs and time to rebuild.

In total, we need N$42,000 (~$2,100 USD) to overcome these challenges.

Despite these hardships, our calling remains to serve this village. Moving to the capital city isn’t an option—the cost of living is prohibitively high, and we’d be starting from a deficit. Staying here offers the chance to grow, serve, and create a sustainable future, but we can’t do it alone.

Your generosity can help us:

• Repair our car, enabling us to reach markets and job opportunities.

• Fix the generator, providing a reliable backup power source.

• Replace damaged irrigation pipes to restore our crops.

• Secure our property with a proper fence, protecting crops and trees.

• Acquire shade nets to shield crops from pests and harsh weather.

• Cover our family’s basic needs, ensuring food and stability for the next two months.

No donation is too small. We're not asking for a hand out but for a way for us to get back on our feet, that's all we want, get back on our feet.

Every bit helps us take a step toward self-reliance and a secure future for our three young children. With your support, we can protect our livelihood and continue making a positive impact in this village.

Thank you for being part of our journey and for giving us hope during this difficult time.

Warm greetings from Theo Jason and family from Namibia Africa, God bless you, your loved ones and the work of your hands.



