Send Ginger Taylor Stroke Love

On April 30, 2024, our friend Ginger Taylor, beloved journalist of the autism epidemic for 20+ years, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

She was rushed to the hospital and had an angiogram to assess her condition, and fortunately she did not require surgery to stop the bleeding. She has suffered some impairment on her left side and with her speech and mobility, but fortunately after a short time in rehab she is headed home.

Her family will need some assistance in paying for her care, adjusting to the new normal and managing her needs in the future, including some minor home modifications so that she can recover safely.

We have launched an effort to raise funds for Ginger and her family as they meet this new challenge. All you who know Ginger knows she’s a fighter, and this challenge will not be any different.

Ginger and her family are grateful for the support that we have received so far and while it is currently difficult to return all of the messages, she loves hearing from her friends and sends loads of gratitude and thanks to you all.

