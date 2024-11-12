Mission to Pakistan

God's Hand is on Pakistan!



Do you know what is happening in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Just a glorious move of God is all!

Greetings to all of you taking the time to read this right now. My name is Dennis Huxley, and I am now preparing for my third evangelistic and leadership training trip to Pakistan. About four years ago, God spoke to me and told me that His hand was on Pakistan. I was already supporting two ministries there and seeing the amazing work they were doing. In 2023, I traveled there, and then again in April of 2024. I am planning a new visit in April/May of 2025.



The ministry I work with there is run by a true apostolic, tireless man of great vision and devotion to God and to the Gospel of Jesus the Messiah. His name is Enoch Babar. He has raised up and trained over 50 National Missionaries, who are devoted and hard working. These “prepare the ground” for evangelism and continue with skill and wisdom in discipling those who respond to the Gospel. Without this excellent apparatus in place, we would not be seeing the success we are seeing:



- Thousands have been saved in evangelistic crusades. In one three day period alone last April, over 1,000 Hindu people came to Christ. Hundreds were healed miraculously, including tumors disappearing, paralysis healed, deaf/mute healed, etc. In one Hindu village, and elderly man, who was dying and could not get up, was healed. The whole village came to Christ as a result.



- Those who come to Christ are discipled and are themselves bringing their neighbors to Christ.



- Local church members and their leaders are trained, and as a result, the local churches are growing.



- Water well hand pumps are being installed in remote villages which previously had no access to water, without residents walking miles to carry water back. It is hard to describe what this means to these villagers. We have heard reports of children being struck by vehicles while on these errands. Some have been killed. Women are often molested as they go to get water. Having access to clean water in their villages not only makes life indescribably easier and safer, it allows them to have more livestock, so there is less poverty.



- Brick Factory workers, who are in reality slaves, have the Gospel preached to them and are provided good food and other necessities. In some cases, we have been able to buy their freedom.



- We regularly witness miracles of healing in every evangelistic service, and also in church meetings; blind eyes opened, diabetes cured, depression and anxiety removed. Women who could not conceive, or who had daughters and wanted a son (or vice versa) have their prayers answered.



The impact this ministry is having can be easy to miss. It’s about much more than salvations; It’s about the Church itself not only growing, but realizing and then walking in the Power and Dominion that Jesus obtained for us! Please help us to continue this exciting and fruitful ministry!



